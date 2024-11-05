Orca Bio to Present Clinical Data on Its High-Precision Cell Therapies at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Long-term survival data with Orca-T will be presented for the first time in patients with AML, ALL and MDS

Early feasibility data on the combination of Orca-T and an allogeneic CAR-T in patients with high-risk B-ALL will be shown

A third oral presentation will highlight patient outcomes with Orca-Q without the use of any graft versus host disease (GvHD) prophylaxis in patients with hematologic malignancies

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orca Bio, a late-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the lives of patients through high-precision cell therapy, today announced that new clinical data will be presented in three oral sessions at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting from December 7-10 in San Diego, CA.





Three-year survival data with Orca Bio’s lead investigational allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy, Orca-T, will be presented from the multicenter Phase 1b clinical trial of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Additionally, initial feasibility, safety and efficacy data from an investigator-sponsored trial evaluating the combination of Orca-T with allogeneic CD19/CD22-CAR-T cells in patients with high-risk B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) will be shared. In a third oral session, data from a multicenter Phase 1 clinical trial will be presented from patients treated with Orca Bio’s second-generation investigational allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy, Orca-Q, in patients with hematologic malignancies without the use of any post-treatment graft versus host disease (GvHD) prophylaxis.

“We are pleased to present exciting new data from our lead clinical programs for patients with blood cancers, including three-year follow-up with Orca-T, our lead cell therapy candidate currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial,” said Ivan Dimov, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Orca Bio. “We also look forward to debuting the results of patients treated with Orca-Q without the use of any GvHD prophylaxis. Overall, these findings represent important progress toward our goal of delivering our high-precision approach to more patients who could potentially benefit.”

The ASH abstracts are now available at www.hematology.org. Details of the Orca Bio oral presentations follow:

Oral Session: 732. Allogeneic Transplantation: Disease Response and Comparative Treatment Studies: Finding the Ideal Donor and Graft: Going Beyond HLA

Title: Observational Comparison of Overall Survival between Phase 1b Orca-T and Registry-Based Post-Transplant Cyclophosphamide Patients

Abstract Number: 694

Date and Time: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 5:15 PM PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 6A

Oral Session: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase Clinical Trials and Toxicities: B Cell-directed CAR T Cell Therapies for ALL and for Autoimmunity

Title: Safe and Effective Combination of Donor-Derived, Allogeneic CD19/CD22-CAR T Cells with Myeloablative Graft-Engineered Allo-HCT for High-Risk B-ALL

Abstract Number: 679

Date and Time: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4:30 PM PT

Location: Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Marriott Grand Ballroom 2-4

Oral Session: 722. Allogeneic Transplantation: Acute and Chronic GVHD and Immune Reconstitution: Monitoring, Understanding and Optimizing GVHD Interventions

Title: Preliminary Safety and Efficacy of Myeloablative Orca-Q with No GvHD Prophylaxis for Treatment of Advanced Hematologic Malignancies

Abstract Number: 382

Date and Time: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4:45 PM PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 6CF

About Orca-T

Orca-T is an investigational allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of multiple hematologic malignancies. Orca-T is comprised of highly purified regulatory T-cells, CD34+ stem cells and conventional T-cells derived from peripheral blood from either related or unrelated matched donors. Orca-T is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial which has completed enrollment at leading transplant centers across the U.S. Orca-T has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Orca-Q

Orca-Q is Orca Bio’s second-generation investigational allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of multiple hematologic malignancies, including in patients with haploidentical donors. Orca-Q is a proprietary composition of stem cells combined with specific T-cell subsets derived from healthy donors and engineered by Orca Bio’s high-precision platform.

About Orca Bio

Orca Bio is a late-stage biotechnology company developing high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Our investigational products are designed to replace a patient’s diseased blood and immune system with a healthy one, with the goal of improving outcomes with fewer risks than the standard of care. Our manufacturing platform uses single-cell precision to create proprietary, uniquely-defined products that have the potential to transform allogeneic cell therapy. At Orca Bio, our mission is to make curative cell therapies both more effective and safer, and in doing so, push past the field’s current boundaries and redefine its future. For more information, visit www.orcabio.com.

