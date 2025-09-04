Orbital Therapeutics Appoints Accomplished Drug Developer Adam Raff, M.D., Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development

Dr. Raff to lead Clinical and Regulatory Operations to guide advancement of OTX-201, a potential best-in-class program for B cell-driven autoimmune diseases, toward clinical development in 1H’26

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbital Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new generation of RNA medicines that reprogram the immune system in vivo to treat disease at its source, today announced the appointment of Adam Raff, M.D., Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development. Dr. Raff will oversee Orbital’s clinical and regulatory strategy and execution and will serve as a key member of the company’s executive leadership team.

“Adam brings exceptional depth of experience in translating innovative science into impactful therapeutics, with a proven track record of successfully leading clinical development programs from discovery through pivotal trials,” said Ron Philip, Chief Executive Officer at Orbital. “His expertise in immunology and inflammatory diseases, combined with his unique background as a practicing physician-scientist and drug developer, makes him ideally suited to advance Orbital’s diverse RNA medicine portfolio. Adam joins at just the right time, as we progress OTX-201 through IND-enabling studies following encouraging preclinical data, with clinical development expected to begin in the first half of 2026.”

“Orbital’s mission to develop a new generation of in vivo RNA medicines represents an extraordinary opportunity to transform how we treat human disease,” said Dr. Raff. “The company’s first-in-kind platform at the intersection of RNA technology, delivery methods, and AI-guided design has tremendous potential to address unmet medical needs across multiple therapeutic areas. I’m excited to join this talented team and help translate Orbital’s innovative science into life-changing therapies for patients.”

Dr. Raff brings over a decade of experience in drug development and clinical research, spanning early discovery through late-stage clinical development, with extensive expertise in immunology and inflammatory disorders. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Head of Clinical Development at Montai Therapeutics, where he advanced multiple programs including the lead asset from discovery to IND-enabling studies. He previously held progressive leadership roles at EQRx (acquired by Revolution Medicines in 2023) as Vice President of Immunology and Senior Medical Director, and at LEO Pharma as Director of Translational Medicine. Dr. Raff earned his M.D. and Ph.D. in Systems Biology with an immunology focus from the University of Southern California and completed his dermatology residency through the Harvard Combined Dermatology Residency Program.

About Orbital Therapeutics

Orbital Therapeutics is advancing a new generation of RNA medicines designed to reprogram cells in vivo, treating diseases at their source. This approach offers patients a simpler, safer, and more accessible alternative to today’s complex treatments. Built from day one with a fully integrated platform spanning circular and linear RNA, targeted delivery, and AI-guided design, Orbital is working to develop durable, programmable therapies tailored to the distinct biology of each disease. The company’s lead program, OTX-201, targets autoimmune disease through B cell depletion to reset the immune system. Orbital’s platform is built for expansion into broader autoimmune indications, oncology, next-generation vaccines, and protein therapeutics. Led by a team with deep expertise in RNA science, clinical development, and commercialization, Orbital is united by a shared commitment to reach more patients, in more places, with fewer barriers. Learn more at www.orbitaltx.com.

Investor Contact

Alex Straus, THRUST

alex@thrustsc.com

Media Contact

Josie Butler, 1AB

josie@1abmedia.com