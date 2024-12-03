Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Advances Project to Increase Production of Zephex® 152a in UK

Plant will increase current capacity to secure global supply for low-global warming potential, pressurized metered-dose inhaler propellant

RUNCORN, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de C.V.’s (BMV: ORBIA*) Fluor & Energy Materials business today announces its readiness to advance construction of a larger scale medical propellant purification plant, marking a critical milestone in the metered-dose inhaler (MDI) industry’s transition to low-global-warming-potential (GWP) inhalers. Once operational, the plant will significantly expand production capacity for Zephex® 152a (HFA 152a), a next-generation, environmentally sustainable propellant. This facility will meet high-volume needs, supporting the transition of widely used medications.





“Zephex® is backed by a rich, 30-year history as one of the most widely used and trusted medical propellants in the world. Our newest solution in Zephex® 152a signals Orbia’s transition to a more sustainable future for respiratory inhaler applications,” said Gregg Smith, President of Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials. “This plant is a strategic capital investment intended to secure global supply of our low-GWP Zephex® 152a and plays an important role in enabling our customers to achieve their climate goals.”

“Sustainability and accessibility are priorities for Chiesi. We aim to provide the best solutions for as many patients as possible, and we’re working towards this with our full portfolio approach, highlighted by our significant investment in the Carbon Minimal Inhaler. This represents a key step in our journey to achieve net zero by 2035 while continuing to meet the needs of asthma and COPD patients,” said Michelle Soriano, PhD, Executive Vice President, AIR Franchise, Chiesi.

The plant’s capacity readiness is aimed for mid-2026. It will be constructed at Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials’ existing Rocksavage site in Runcorn, UK. This committed investment follows the successful commencement of Zephex® 152a production at a smaller scale at the Rocksavage site in 2022. Pre-construction for the new facility is underway and is intended to introduce new jobs into the local economy.

“For several years there has been an increased drive both internally and by our customers to together, reduce the carbon footprint associated with the use of pMDIs. Today marks an exciting step forward in scaling production of our sustainable medical propellant,” said Markus Laubscher, General Manager of the Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Pharma business unit. “With this larger scale facility we will enable our customers to transition faster.”

For more information on Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials’ sustainable solutions for medical propellants, visit: www.kouraglobal.com/applications/medical-propellants/.

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building & Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor & Energy Materials (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on expanding access to health and well-being, reinventing the future of cities and homes, ensuring food, water and sanitation security, connecting communities to information and enabling the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 24,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $8.2 billion in revenue in 2023. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

About Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials (Koura)

Orbia’s Fluor & Energy Materials business (branded as Koura) is a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives and shortening the path to a sustainable, circular economy. Backed by over 35 years of experience, Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials’ products are used in a vast range of applications including electric vehicles and energy storage, urban and rural infrastructure, indoor climate management, food and medicine refrigeration and even in treating respiratory conditions through the development of healthy and innovative low-GWP propellants for metered dose inhalers. Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials has 1,600 employees and 13 manufacturing facilities worldwide, serving 60 countries through a global sales and distribution network.

Contacts



Kacy Karlen

Chief Communications Officer, Orbia

kacy.karlen@orbia.com

+1 (865) 410-3001

Amanda Rouse

Global Marketing Communications Lead, Pharma, Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials

amanda.rouse@orbia.com

+44 (0)7801 960090