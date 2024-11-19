SUBSCRIBE
OraSure to Participate in Upcoming November 2024 Investor Conference

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) announced today that the company is scheduled to participate in the following investor conference:

  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 20, with a Q&A session scheduled for 1 p.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of the Q&A session will be available on the investor relations page of OraSure’s website at https://orasure.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be archived on OraSure’s website and will be available for approximately 90 days.

About OraSure Technologies, Inc.
OraSure Technologies, Inc. (“OraSure”) transforms health through actionable insight and powers the shift that connects people to healthcare wherever they are. OraSure improves access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests and sample management solutions. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, DNA Genotek Inc., is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection and stabilization devices designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

Investor Contact:
Jason Plagman
VP, Investor Relations
investorinfo@orasure.com
Media Contact:
Amy Koch
Director, Corporate Communications
media@orasure.com

