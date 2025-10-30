SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

OraSure to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on November 5th

October 30, 2025 
BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering third quarter 2025 financial results and certain business developments for 5 p.m. ET on November 5, 2025.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of OraSure’s website at https://orasure.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for approximately one year.

About OraSure Technologies, Inc.
OraSure Technologies, Inc. (“OraSure” and “OTI”) transforms health through actionable insight and decentralizes diagnostics to connect people to healthcare wherever they are. OTI improves access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests and sample management solutions. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek Inc. and Sherlock Biosciences, Inc., OTI is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection and stabilization devices designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OTI’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and direct to consumers. For more information, please visit www.orasure.com

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Jason Plagman Amy Koch
VP, Investor Relations Director, Corporate Communications
investorinfo@orasure.com media@orasure.com



