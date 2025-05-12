SUBSCRIBE
Oragenics, Inc. to Host Management Update Webinar on May 20, 2025 to Discuss Concussion Treatment Landscape, ONP-002 Clinical Program, and Strategic Vision

May 12, 2025 | 
3 min read

Webinar to Feature CEO Janet Huffman, Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Frank Peacock, and Dr. James Kelly, Followed by Live Q&A

SARASOTA, Fla., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel intranasal therapies for brain-related disorders, today announced it will host a management update webinar on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET to discuss the growing unmet medical need in concussion treatment and provide an overview of its lead program, ONP-002, a proprietary neuroprotective therapy designed for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), also known as concussion.

The live webinar will feature presentations from:

Janet Huffman, Chief Executive Officer of Oragenics
Dr. James Kelly, Chief Medical Officer of Oragenics
Frank Peacock, MD, Chief Clinical Officer of Oragenics and a nationally recognized expert in emergency medicine

Webinar Details

Title: Addressing the Unmet Needs in Concussion Treatment: The Promise of ONP-002
Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Time: 4:00 PM ET

The live webcast and replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Oragenics website at https://ir.oragenics.com/.

“Concussions continue to be one of the most pervasive and underserved injuries in both sports and civilian trauma,” said Janet Huffman, CEO of Oragenics. “ONP-002 offers a novel therapeutic approach to a market with no FDA-approved drug therapies, and this webinar will provide a clear window into how we’re building a differentiated platform to meet that need.”

The webinar comes as Oragenics continues to advance its Phase IIa clinical program. ONP-002 is delivered intranasally, enabling non-invasive and direct brain delivery while minimizing systemic exposure. In preclinical studies, ONP-002 has demonstrated the ability to reduce inflammation, oxidative stress, and brain swelling following head injury. A Phase I trial showed the compound to be safe and well tolerated.

Investor Contact
Rich Cockrell
866.889.1972
ogen@cg.capital

About Oragenics, Inc.

Oragenics is a biotechnology company focused on developing intranasal therapeutics for neurological disorders, including its lead candidate, ONP-002, for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) or concussion. The Company is also advancing proprietary powder formulations and intranasal delivery technology to enhance drug administration. For more information, visit www.oragenics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project” and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those described in our Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is as of the date hereof. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by law.


Florida Events
