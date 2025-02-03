Oracle Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Life Sciences Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Assessment 2024

Highlights ease of deployment, value, and extensibility of comprehensive Oracle platform

ORLANDO, Fla. , Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SCOPE 2025 – Oracle Life Sciences has been named a ‘Leader’ in the Everest Group Life Sciences Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. This designation underscores Oracle’s ongoing commitment to transforming clinical trial management through innovative and cost-effective solutions designed to support healthcare systems and life sciences organizations worldwide.

As the life sciences industry evolves, driven by increasing trial complexities, regulatory demands, and the need for real-time insights, Oracle continues to redefine the industry standard for CTMS platforms. Oracle’s Siebel CTMS platform enables integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR) for seamless data flow between investigators, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and sponsors, integration with Electronic Data Capture (EDC), and other critical systems, and adherence to diverse regulatory standards.

“Being designated as a ‘Leader’ by Everest Group in its assessment of our CTMS validates Oracle’s mission to deliver cutting-edge technology that accelerates innovation and helps improve outcomes in life sciences,” said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. “We are harnessing the full power of Oracle’s expertise in data and AI to deliver platforms like CTMS, purpose-built to address the unique challenges of pharma and healthcare systems. Our solution is compliant, secure, cost-effective, and globally adaptable, empowering organizations to drive innovation and efficiency in clinical research and care delivery.”

The evaluation highlights Oracle’s strengths in providing a comprehensive solution to critical trial management and its abilities to accommodate diverse regulatory requirements globally. The report further highlights Oracle’s competitive pricing and seamless integration with critical clinical systems, including EDC, Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), electronic trial master file (eTMF), payment, analytics, and regulatory systems.

“The CTMS market is rapidly evolving in response to growing trial complexity, the need for real-time collaboration, and diverse data sources’ integration,” said Nisarg Shah, practice director, Everest Group. “Providers are now delivering comprehensive trial data management solutions that offer enhanced features to elevate the quality of information provided.”

“Oracle’s Siebel CTMS platform offers a comprehensive, one-stop-shop solution for clinical trial management, providing flexibility for customization to meet specific organizational needs. Clients value the platform’s seamless integration with various critical clinical systems and analytics solutions. Oracle’s extensive global footprint, which helps deliver consistent operations across regions, combined with its expansive capabilities and competitive pricing have positioned Oracle as a Leader in the Life Sciences Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.”

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on performance, experiences, ability, and knowledge. Each service provider is comparatively assessed on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. Market success is measured by revenue, number of clients, and year-over-year growth. Delivery capability is measured by scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint, and buyer satisfaction. The resulting matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.

About Oracle Life Sciences

Oracle Life Sciences is a leader in cloud technology, pharmaceutical research, and consulting, trusted globally by professionals in both large and emerging companies engaged in clinical research and pharmacovigilance, throughout the therapeutic development lifecycle, including pre- and post-drug launch activities. With more than 20 years of experience, Oracle Life Sciences is committed to supporting clinical development and leveraging real-world evidence to deliver innovation and accelerate advancements – empowering the life sciences industry to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

