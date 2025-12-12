SUBSCRIBE
Option Care Health to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 12, 2025 | 
BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held in San Francisco, on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, including a presentation at 10:30am PT. The webcast and related presentation materials will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 8,000 team members including more than 5,000 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at optioncarehealth.com.

For Investor Inquiries:

Stephen Shulstein
Vice President, Investor Relations
stephen.shulstein@optioncare.com



