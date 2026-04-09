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Option Care Health to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

April 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (NASDAQ: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, today announced that the company will release results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Thursday, April 30, 2026 before the market opens. In conjunction, the management team will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 a.m. E.T. on the same day.

Conference Call Details
Participants can pre-register for the conference call at the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIbd179b6862b941cc9436001259706de3. The call can also be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health
Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 8,000 team members including more than 5,000 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at optioncarehealth.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
Nicole Maggio
Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller
T: (312) 940-2495
Investor.relations@optioncare.com


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