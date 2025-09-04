Optimind Pharma Announces Termination of Letter of Intent

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Optimind Pharma Corp. (CSE: OMND) (the "" or the "") announces that its previously announced non-binding letter of intent dated March 18, 2025 with Monjin Interviews Private Limited (""), with respect to the Company's acquisition of Monjin, has been mutually terminated by the parties.The Company is continuing to evaluate and review alternative acquisition opportunities.The Company is a reporting issuer in Canada and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "OMND".Rakesh MalhotraChief Financial Officer Telephone: (647) 891-9379To view the source version of this press release, please visit