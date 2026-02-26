Optimi Health Reports Early Clinical Rollout of Natural Psilocybin Capsules for Treatment-Resistant Depression in Australia

First Patients of 2026 Treated Outside of Sponsor-Led Clinical Trials Under Australia’s Regulated Framework

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) ("" or the ""), a Health Canada-licensed manufacturer of pharmaceutical-grade psychedelic drug products, today reported that patients diagnosed with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) have now been treated in Australia using the Company's naturally derived 5 mg psilocybin capsules under the Authorised Prescriber Scheme.The clinical administration follows the Company's first psilocybin shipment of 2026 and represents the early rollout of Optimi's finished drug product across authorised clinics operating within Australia's nationally regulated access framework. Product was dispensed through Optimi's licensed Australian pharmacy partner pursuant to approved import permits prior to clinical administration. Treatments were administered by Authorised Prescribers in accordance with Australian regulatory requirements.This milestone occurs approximately six months following Optimi's initial commercial launch of psilocybin supply into Australia and reflects early-stage clinical adoption within the regulated access pathway. Prior to this, the Company completed multiple MDMA shipments for supply under Australia's Authorised Prescriber Scheme. Optimi is now supplying both psilocybin for TRD and MDMA for PTSD into Australia's nationally regulated medical framework.Both products are produced at Optimi's accredited facility in Canada and comply with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Quality Guidelines, including TGO 112 and TGO 113, where applicable."We are seeing the Authorised Prescriber pathway function as intended — enabling regulated access for eligible patients under appropriate clinical oversight," said Ilan Hayman of Mind Medicine Australia. "The early administration of psilocybin-assisted therapy under this framework reflects careful implementation by clinicians and the continued maturation of Australia's regulated access model."Treatment data and patient-reported outcomes are being captured through Australia's national registry in partnership with Australian National University. Psilocybin-assisted therapy in Australia is prescribed through authorised programs supported by Mind Medicine Australia.Clinicians, hospital networks, and authorised programs operating under the Authorised Prescriber Scheme may seek information regarding access through Mind Medicine Australia atFor global enquiries outside of Australia, please contactDane Stevens, CEOOptimi Health Corp.(778) 761-4551Lucas A. ZimmermanManaging DirectorMZ Group - MZ North America(262) 357-2918To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) is a leading producer of prescribed psychedelic treatments for mental health therapies. As a Health Canada-licensed, GMP compliant pharmaceutical manufacturer producing validated MDMA and botanical psilocybin products from two 10,000-square-foot facilities in British Columbia, Optimi supplies active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms to regulated channels, with products currently in market for prescription use in Australia via the Authorized Prescriber Scheme and accessible in Canada through the Special Access Program. For more information, please visitThis news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, ""), including with respect to the role of psychedelic medicines in insured mental health care. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies, certain of which are unknown. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "expects," "will continue," "is anticipated," "anticipates," "believes," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "forecast," "projection," "strategy," "objective," and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. These statements may involve estimates, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its SEDAR+ profile at. Except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit