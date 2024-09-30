SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Opthea to Participate in the UBS Virtual Ophthalmology Day 2024

September 30, 2024 | 
1 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia and PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX/NASDAQ: OPT, “Opthea”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the UBS Virtual Ophthalmology Day 2024 being held on October 2, 2024.

UBS Virtual Ophthalmology Day 2024

Fireside chat: Wednesday, October 2, 2024, 4:00 PM ET
Presenter:Frederic Guerard, PharmD, CEO
Webcast link:https://kvgo.com/ubs/opthea-ltd-oct-2024

The webcast can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.opthea.com.

About Opthea

Opthea (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet needs in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Opthea’s lead product candidate, sozinibercept, is being evaluated in two fully enrolled pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials (COAST, NCT04757636, and ShORe, NCT04757610) for use in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to improve the overall efficacy and deliver superior vision gains compared to standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A agents alone.

To learn more, visit our website at www.opthea.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Inquiries

PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Email: pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com
Phone: 617-430-7579

Media Inquiries

Silvana Guerci-Lena
NorthStream Global Partners
Email: silvana@nsgpllc.com

Join our email database to receive program updates:
Tel: +61 (0) 3 9826 0399, Email: info@opthea.com Web: www.opthea.com
Source: Opthea Limited

