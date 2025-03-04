Opthea Announces Phase 2b Wet AMD Publication

Baseline angiographic lesion characteristics predictive of clinical response

MELBOURNE, Australia and PRINCETON, N.J., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX/NASDAQ: OPT “Opthea”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), today announced the publication of sozinibercept Phase 2b data in the peer-reviewed journal Ophthalmic Surgery, Lasers and Imaging (OSLI) Retina.

The paper entitled “Sozinibercept Combination Therapy for Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Phase 2b Study Subgroup Analysis by Lesion Type” reports pre-specified and post-hoc analyses of angiographic predictors of response to sozinibercept combination therapy with ranibizumab in treatment-naïve patients with wet AMD. The analyses are based on choroidal neovascularization (CNV) type lesions (occult, minimally classic, and predominantly classic), and the presence and absence of retinal angiomatous proliferation (RAP) on visual acuity and anatomical outcomes. The data were derived from the randomized, controlled Phase 2b trial in which sozinibercept 2 mg combination therapy led to superior visual gains compared to ranibizumab monotherapy at 24 weeks.

The Phase 2b pre-specified analyses of subgroups showed that in patients with occult and minimally classic lesions excluding RAP, which represented 73% of the Phase 2b total patient population, sozinibercept combination therapy demonstrated a statistically significant additional 5.7 letter mean gain in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) compared to ranibizumab alone. A greater proportion of patients in this subgroup also gained ≥15 letters and had improved anatomy of better drying of the retina with reduced CNV area at week 24 compared to ranibizumab alone.

“Angiographic lesion characteristics being predictive of patient response are consistent with data reported in real-world trials and have informed the design of Opthea’s sozinibercept Phase 3 clinical program,” said Frederic Guerard, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Opthea. “In fact, the patient demographics and baseline characteristics from COAST and ShORe include a high proportion of enrolled patients with these best responding lesion types. We are looking forward to the anticipated topline data readouts for COAST in early Q2 CY 2025 and for ShORe in mid-CY 2025.”

Wet AMD remains the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly, impacting about 3.5 million people in the US and Europe alone. The unmet medical need in wet AMD is significant, with many patients failing to achieve optimal vision outcomes despite treatment with anti-VEGF-A therapies.

About Opthea’s Clinical Development Program

The Company’s pivotal Phase 3 wet AMD program is comprised of two fully enrolled, concurrent, multicenter, double-masked, randomized clinical trials, COAST (Combination OPT-302 with Aflibercept Study) and ShORe (Study of OPT-302 in combination with Ranibizumab). The trials are designed to assess the safety and superior efficacy of sozinibercept combination therapy versus standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A in wet AMD. The Phase 3 program is designed to support a broad label and, if successful, enable sozinibercept to be approved for use in combination with any anti-VEGF-A therapy in wet AMD patients. Sozinibercept has received Fast Track Designation from the US FDA for the treatment of wet AMD. To learn more about Opthea’s Phase 3 clinical trial program, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov for COAST, NCT04757636 , and ShORe, NCT04757610 .

In Opthea’s prospective, randomized and controlled Phase 2b trial, including 366 treatment-naïve wet AMD patients, sozinibercept was administered in combination with standard-of-care ranibizumab for the treatment of wet AMD. Sozinibercept combination therapy met the pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint of a statistically superior gain in visual acuity at 24 weeks, compared to ranibizumab alone. In addition, secondary outcomes were positive with the combination therapy, including more patients gaining vision of 10 or more EDTRS letters, with improved anatomy, a reduction in swelling and vascular leakage, and a favorable safety profile. These statistically significant results were published in Ophthalmology in February 2023.

About Opthea

Opthea (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat vision-threatening eye diseases, including wet age‐related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), which remain leading causes of vision loss worldwide.

Opthea’s lead product candidate in Phase 3 development, sozinibercept, is a first-in-class VEGF-C/D ‘trap’ inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A therapies to deliver superior vision to wet AMD patients. Sozinibercept has the potential to become the first therapy in 20 years to enable patients with wet AMD to live fuller and healthier lives.

To learn more, visit our website at www.opthea.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

