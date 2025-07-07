ONWARD Medical Adds Entrepreneur and Neurotechnology Thought Leader Tim Denison, PhD to its Board of Directors

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE EUROPEAN MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (596/2014)

Denison is Professor of Clinical Neurosciences at the University of Oxford and was previously Vice President of Research and Core Technologies at Medtronic. He is a co-founder and Chief Engineer of neurotechnology company Amber Therapeutics.

ONWARD Co-Founder Professor Gregoire Courtine will continue to serve as Science Advisor. He will depart the Board of Directors to address new responsibilities as Director of the Neuro-X Institute and expanded responsibilities at EPFL.



EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD and US OTCQX: ONWRY), the leading neurotechnology company pioneering therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury (SCI) and other movement disabilities, today announces changes to its Board of Directors.

Professor Tim Denison has been appointed to the Board of Directors and will assume the Board seat previously held by Professor Gregoire Courtine. Denison holds a Chair in Emerging Technologies by the Royal Academy of Engineering at the University of Oxford, where he is Professor of Engineering Science and Clinical Neurosciences. Denison was formerly Vice President of Research & Core Technology for the Restorative Therapies Group at Medtronic, where he helped oversee the design of next-generation neural interface and algorithm technologies for the treatment of neurological disorders. Denison is deeply familiar with Courtine’s groundbreaking science and was a co-author on several of Courtine’s landmark publications in translational neurotechnology (Nature, 2018, 2021, 2023; Nature Medicine, 2023) focused on mobility, blood pressure instability, and the use of a brain-computer interface after spinal cord injury and Parkinson’s disease.

Denison is a Fellow of both the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering and the Royal Academy of Engineering. He is also Co-Founder and Chief Engineer at Amber Therapeutics, a neurotechnology company pursuing solutions for urinary incontinence. Denison received an AB in Physics from the University of Chicago, and an MS and PhD in Electrical Engineering from MIT. He also completed an MBA as a Wallman Scholar at the University of Chicago.

Catalyzed by his recent appointment as Director of the Neuro-X Institute and in light of his continually expanding responsibilities as Director of NeuroRestore and Professor at EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne), Professor Gregoire Courtine will depart the company’s Board of Directors. He will continue to serve ONWARD as Co-Founder and Science Advisor, as part of the Company’s ongoing engagement with the world’s foremost neuroscience innovators.

The Neuro-X Institute is a multidisciplinary Swiss neuroscience research hub with more than 200 scientific collaborators. It merges neuroscience, neural engineering, and neurocomputation to accelerate the delivery of next-generation therapies for neurological disorders. NeuroRestore is a research, innovation, and treatment center led by Professor Gregoire Courtine and Jocelyne Bloch, MD, Chief of Neurosurgery at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), where more than 100 experts in neuroscience are developing therapies to augment the recovery of autonomic and motor functions in people with spinal cord injuries, Parkinson’s disease, and stroke.

“We are pleased to welcome Tim Denison to our Board of Directors. His deep expertise in neurotechnology and his unique perspective at the intersection of academia and industry will be invaluable as we advance our innovation pipeline and introduce our breakthrough therapies to the market,” said Dave Marver, CEO of ONWARD Medical. “Professor Courtine’s contributions to ONWARD cannot be overstated, from his founding of the Company with Dr. Jocelyne Bloch to his development of our many breakthrough therapies. I am pleased G’s engagement with our team will remain robust in his capacity as Science Advisor.”

“Professor Courtine’s pioneering vision, commitment to scientific discovery, and passion to help people with spinal cord injury have inspired and will continue to inspire us. While he is stepping away from his formal role on our Board, we are grateful he will continue to help us advance our shared mission to restore movement and function in people with SCI and other movement disabilities,” commented Rob ten Hoedt, Chairman of the Board.

“It has been an extraordinary journey to help build ONWARD from the ground up. I have full confidence that the team will continue delivering breakthrough spinal cord stimulation therapies, transforming the lives of millions around the world. I remain fully committed to supporting ONWARD’s mission and look forward to contributing to its continued success in my role as Science Advisor,” said Professor G. Courtine.

In addition to the appointment of Professor Denison, the Company recently confirmed the following Board appointments and reappointments, approved at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2025:

Dave Marver was reappointed as CEO and Executive Director for a period of four years.



Ian Curtis was reappointed as Non-Executive Director for a period of four years.



Announced last year, the temporary appointment of Rob ten Hoedt as Non-Executive Director for a period of four years was formally ratified by the General Meeting. He assumes the role of Chairman of the Board.



Also announced last year, the temporary appointment of Rahma Samow as Non-Executive Director for a period of four years was formally ratified by the General Meeting.



