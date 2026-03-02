Ontario becomes the first province to publicly reimburse the first targeted oral therapy for adults with Grade 2 IDH-mutant glioma.

Servier Canada Announces Ontario Coverage of VORANIGO® Under the FAST Program

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Servier Canada is pleased to announce that VORANIGO® (vorasidenib tablets) is now publicly reimbursed in Ontario under the province's Funding Accelerated for Specific Treatments (FAST) program. The decision marks an important step forward in improving access to treatment for adults living with Grade 2 isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH)-mutant glioma, a form of brain cancer.

VORANIGO® was approved by Health Canada in August 2024 for the treatment of Grade 2 astrocytoma or oligodendroglioma with a susceptible IDH1 or IDH2 mutation in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older following surgical intervention.

Ontario's FAST program supports facilitated access to therapies for serious and life-altering conditions. It illustrates how existing reimbursement mechanisms can be applied in situations where timely access is clinically meaningful. Servier applauds Ontario's commitment to innovative access and remains dedicated to collaborating with provinces and territories to support equitable access to VORANIGO® across Canada.

Grade 2 IDH‑mutant glioma is a brain tumour that often affects younger adults in the prime of life, disrupting daily functioning, employment, and long‑term health.i For more than two decades, treatment options beyond surgery have remained limited, underscoring the critical need for therapies that target the underlying biology of the disease. Access to such innovation is especially important given that gliomas are the second‑most common cancer in Canadians under 40 and the second‑most common cause of cancer‑related deaths in this age group.

Reimbursement decisions can shape not only treatment pathways, but a person's ability to remain active in their profession and community. Dr. Aisha Husain, a family physician and patient, underscored the broader societal implications of timely access: "As both a physician and a patient, I experienced how uncertainty around access affects not just individuals, but the communities who depend on them. I was fortunate to access treatment through an interim pathway, but sustainable public reimbursement is what provides real stability. Timely coverage allows people to remain in the workforce and continue contributing to society."

Clinicians emphasize that timely access to treatment is particularly important in neuro-oncology, where long-term disease management is central to care. "Grade 2 IDH mutant glioma requires careful management over many years," said Dr James Perry, one of the clinical investigators involved in the development of vorasidenib, and a neuro-oncologist at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. "Timely reimbursement decisions allow patients and their physicians to consider treatment options without added uncertainty related to coverage."

Patients and policy leaders also point to Ontario's use of FAST as an important signal for how health systems can respond to serious and complex conditions. "Ontario's FAST program is a beacon of hope to all those living with serious conditions where faster access can mean the difference between survival and living well, or not," said Durhane Wong-Rieger, President and CEO of the Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders (CORD). "We look forward to Ontario expanding FAST to rare and other conditions and urge other provinces to follow Ontario's visionary example." Ontario's experience offers an opportunity for continued dialogue and reflection about how reimbursement pathways across Canada can best respond to time-sensitive diseases.

VORANIGO® (vorasidenib) is the first oral targeted therapy approved in Canada for Grade 2 IDH‑mutant glioma. It is a once‑daily oral treatment for patients aged 12+ following surgery. The therapy targets mutant IDH1 and IDH2 enzymes, present in low‑grade gliomas. In the Phase 3 INDIGO trial, Voranigo® more than doubled progression‑free survival versus placebo. This marks the first major treatment advance in nearly 25 years for this patient population.

Servier is an independent international pharmaceutical company governed by a nonprofit foundation, dedicated to making a meaningful social impact on patients while contributing to a more sustainable world. Its unique governance model ensures full independence and enables long‑term innovation, with 100% of profits reinvested into the Group's development. Working closely with healthcare partners, Servier is committed to ensuring timely and equitable access to innovative therapies for patients with high unmet medical needs. VORANIGO® is the latest addition to Servier's global portfolio targeting IDH‑mutant cancers, earning two prestigious Prix Galien awards worldwide for its innovative impact. In Canada, Servier is recognized as a certified Great Place to Work®, with ~90% employee approval--significantly surpassing the Canadian average of 60%. Learn more at www.servier.ca.

Please consult the Voranigo® Product Monograph at https://servier.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2024/08/Product-monograph-VORANIGO.pdf for important information relating to adverse reactions, drug interactions, and dosing adjustments, which have not been discussed in this piece. The Product Monograph is also available by calling Servier Canada at 1-800-363-6093.

