Ontada Illuminates the Power of its Real-World Evidence to Improve Health Outcomes for People with Cancer at ISPOR 2025

Ontada researchers to present 14 data presentations at ISPOR 2025 including a podium presentation on distress thermometer screening in US oncology setting
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontada®, a McKesson business and leader in community oncology real-world data, clinical education, and point of care technologies, today announced more than 14 abstracts at The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) 2025 Annual Meeting taking place May 13-16, 2025 in Montreal, Canada. Ontada’s presence at the conference includes a podium presentation and 13 research posters. Ontada researchers will also lead a workshop on successful models for growing patient engagement in health economic outcomes research and an issue panel on the readiness of social determinants of health data.
“Our extensive research portfolio underscores our commitment to driving meaningful advancements in patient care in oncology,” said Amy O’Sullivan, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Research Officer, Ontada. “Our significant presence at ISPOR 2025 demonstrates the role we can play in powering important real world evidence generation evaluating the value, safety, and efficacy of cancer therapies in the real world.”
Highlights of Ontada’s presence at ISPOR 2025 include:
- Podium Presentation - Introduction of Distress Thermometer (DT) Screening in the US Community Oncology Setting: A Retrospective Study of Electronic Health Records (EHR) Integration: This study evaluated DT utilization following EHR implementation in 2023 across a large network of US community oncology clinics.
- Poster - Evolving Real-world Trends in Biomarker Testing for Bladder Cancer: A Comprehensive Retrospective Analysis from the US Community Oncology Setting (2015-2024): This study examined real-world trends in biomarker testing for BC within a US community oncology network over the past decade.
- Poster - Assessing the Correlation between Time to Metastatic Disease and Overall Survival in a Real-World Pan-Tumor Cohort: To understand the potential of TTMd as a proxy endpoint, this study assessed the relationship between TTMd and OS among patients with several solid tumor types in the community oncology setting.
- Poster - Evidence for the Cumulative Impact of Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) on Cancer Mortality: A Scoping Review: This scoping review evaluated the breadth of evidence published on the relationship between SDOH and cancer mortality, aiming to distinguish key concepts, common methodologies, and knowledge gaps.
- Poster - Development and Application of a Novel Framework for Clinician Stakeholder Engagement in Real-world Data (RWD) Studies: This study developed a conceptual framework for the integration of clinician stakeholder feedback into RWD investigations and report on three applied examples.
- Poster - Accelerating EHR Insights: NLP-Driven Data Abstraction in Gallbladder Cancer: This study utilized natural language processing (NLP) to extract TNM staging and histology data from unstructured EHR documents to improve data completeness and accuracy.
- Poster - Real-World Impact Of Recurrence On Overall Survival (OS) In Patients With Unresectable Locally Advanced (LA) Esophageal/Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer (EC/GEJC) Treated With Definitive Chemoradiotherapy (dCRT) In US Community Oncology Clinics: This study assessed the impact of recurrence on OS using real-world data.
- Poster - Use of Sensitivity Analysis to Address Potential Missing Data and Selection Bias from Linked Genomics Datasets in a Real-World Study of Patients Receiving Immune-Checkpoint Inhibitors for Metastatic Melanoma: This study investigates the use of sensitivity analysis to address such bias from a linked genomics database in patients treated with immune-checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) for metastatic melanoma.
- Poster - Utilizing NLP to Enhance EHR Data Abstraction Accuracy in Waldenström Macroglobulinemia: To improve data completeness and accuracy, natural language processing (NLP) was applied to extract diagnoses and dates from unstructured pathology reports for Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM), a rare B-cell neoplasm.
- Poster - Validation of Real-World Pathologic Complete Response in Early Stage Triple Negative Breast Cancer: This retrospective observational study examined the concordance between rwpCR and KEYNOTE-522 trial ‘chemotherapy only’ arm pCR estimates.
- Poster - Real-World Treatment Patterns of First-Line (1L) Ibrutinib in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/ Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (CLL/SLL): Insights into Therapy Interruptions, Discontinuation and Next Treatment: Given the evolving treatment landscape and continued reliance on ibrutinib despite availability of newer targeted therapies, this real-world study aimed to characterize treatment patterns in CLL/SLL patients who began first-line (1L) ibrutinib-based regimens between 11/21/2019 and 7/31/2023 in The US Oncology Network.
- Poster - Implementation of New Real-World Data Quality Frameworks and Initiatives to Address Challenges in Oncology Electronic Health Record (EHR)-Derived Databases for Research: This study aims to summarize and implement new real-world data (RWD) quality frameworks and initiatives to improve the relevance, reliability, and external validity of oncology EHR-derived databases for research.
- Poster - Real-World Breast Cancer gene 1 (BRCA1) and Breast Cancer gene 2 (BRCA2) Testing Trends by Race for Patients with Metastatic Prostate Cancer (mPC) from 2015 to 2024 in the Community Oncology Setting in the United States (US): This real-world analysis evaluated BCRA1/2 testing trends by race among patients with mPC within a large network of US community practices.
- Poster - Validation of Real-World Recurrence-Free Survival (rwRFS) and Distant Metastasis-Free Survival(rwDMFS) Endpoints in Early-Stage Melanoma: This study applied trial emulation methods to examine the concordance between rREFS and rwDMFS estimates from the KEYNOTE-716 trial as a measure of real-world endpoint validity.
- Issue Panel - Are Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Data Ready for Primetime?: This session will debate the readiness of SDoH data to inform our efforts to address health disparities in the US.
- Workshop - Integrating the Patient Voice: Successful Models of Continuous Engagement Science (CES) That Advance Data Science and Drug Development: This workshop will describe CES strategies to enhance trustworthiness in health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) studies among patients, the public, and other decision-maker communities.
For a comprehensive list of abstracts and presentations, visit Ontada’s ISPOR 2025 Site.
Additionally, visit the Ontada Booth (#1221) at the Montreal Convention Centre from May 13-16 to explore the data presented at ISPOR 2025 and experience Ontada’s solutions firsthand.
