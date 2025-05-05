Ontada Illuminates the Power of its Real-World Evidence to Improve Health Outcomes for People with Cancer at ISPOR 2025

Ontada researchers to present 14 data presentations at ISPOR 2025 including a podium presentation on distress thermometer screening in US oncology setting

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontada®, a McKesson business and leader in community oncology real-world data, clinical education, and point of care technologies, today announced more than 14 abstracts at The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) 2025 Annual Meeting taking place May 13-16, 2025 in Montreal, Canada. Ontada’s presence at the conference includes a podium presentation and 13 research posters. Ontada researchers will also lead a workshop on successful models for growing patient engagement in health economic outcomes research and an issue panel on the readiness of social determinants of health data.

“Our extensive research portfolio underscores our commitment to driving meaningful advancements in patient care in oncology,” said Amy O’Sullivan, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Research Officer, Ontada. “Our significant presence at ISPOR 2025 demonstrates the role we can play in powering important real world evidence generation evaluating the value, safety, and efficacy of cancer therapies in the real world.”

Highlights of Ontada’s presence at ISPOR 2025 include:

For a comprehensive list of abstracts and presentations, visit Ontada’s ISPOR 2025 Site.

Additionally, visit the Ontada Booth (#1221) at the Montreal Convention Centre from May 13-16 to explore the data presented at ISPOR 2025 and experience Ontada’s solutions firsthand.

About Ontada®

Ontada is an oncology technology and insights business dedicated to transforming the fight against cancer. Part of McKesson Corporation, Ontada was founded on the core belief that precise insights – delivered exactly at the point of need – can save more patients’ lives. We connect the full patient journey by combining technologies used by The US Oncology Network and other community oncology providers with real-world data and research relied on by all top 15 global life sciences companies. Our work helps accelerate innovation and powers the future of cancer care. For more information, visit ontada.com.

About McKesson Oncology and Specialty Solutions

It’s an unprecedented time for patients living with cancer as life sciences companies race to create new, cutting-edge therapies. With cancer care becoming more targeted, providers, life sciences companies, and payers face a multitude of challenges and complexity in the development of new treatments and making them accessible to patients in need. At McKesson, our unmatched portfolio of oncology businesses and partners provide research, insights, technologies, and services that are helping to address these hurdles and improve cancer and specialty care.

Media Contact

Joe Urby

Joe.Urby@McKesson.com