ONL Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at Leading Ophthalmology Meetings

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONL Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for protecting the vision of patients with retinal disease, today announced that the company will present clinical data and scientific research at the following first quarter meetings:

48th Annual Meeting of the Macula Society, February 12-15, 2025, at the Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida

Glaucoma Innovation Summit at the American Glaucoma Society (AGS) 2025 Annual Meeting, February 26 - March 2, 2025, at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.

9th Military Vision Symposium on Novel Technology and Vision Restoration hosted by Harvard Medical School Department of Ophthalmology and Mass Eye and Ear, February 27-28, 2025, at the Starr Center and Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts



Details of the Macula Society Meeting presentation:

Title: Fas Inhibition with ONL1204 Ophthalmic Solution for the Treatment of Geographic Atrophy: AI Analysis of Images from a Phase 1b Study Presenter: Baruch D. Kuppermann, M.D., Ph.D. Chair, Department of Ophthalmology Director, Gavin Herbert Eye Institute University of California, Irvine Time/Date: 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 14, 2025 Details of the Glaucoma Innovation Summit at AGS 2025 presentation: Title: Fas Inhibition with ONL1204 for the Treatment of Open-Angle Glaucoma: Results from a Phase 1b Study Presenter: Jeffrey Goldberg, M.D., Ph.D. Professor and Chair of Ophthalmology Byers Eye Institute at Stanford University Time/Date: 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025 Details of the Military Vision Symposium keynote lecture: Title: Photoreceptor Cell Death: Life Hanging in the Balance Presenter: David N. Zacks, M.D., Ph.D. Professor, Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Michigan Chief Scientific Officer, ONL Therapeutics

Time/Date: 4:25 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025

About ONL1204 Ophthalmic Solution

ONL1204 is a novel, first-in-class small molecule Fas inhibitor designed to protect key retinal cells, including photoreceptors, from cell death that occurs across a range of retinal diseases and conditions. Death of these retinal cells, through both direct and inflammatory signaling pathways, is the root cause of vision loss and the leading cause of blindness. The company’s later stage clinical development program for ONL1204 includes a Phase 2 study for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) associated with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) (NCT06659445) and a completed Phase 2 study in the U.S. for the treatment of macula-off retinal detachment (RD) (NCT05730218), a condition for which the compound has been granted orphan drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company has also completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with GA associated with AMD (NCT04744662), a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with progressing open-angle glaucoma (NCT05160805) and a Phase1 clinical trial in macula-off RD patients at sites in Australia and New Zealand (NCT03780972).

About ONL Therapeutics

ONL Therapeutics (ONL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing first-in-class therapeutics to protect and improve the vision of patients with retinal disease. By advancing a breakthrough technology designed to protect key retinal cells from Fas-mediated cell death, ONL is pioneering a new approach to preserving vision.

For more information about ONL Therapeutics, please visit www.onltherapeutics.com.

CONTACT: Company Contact: Linda Kemnitz ONL Therapeutics, Inc. lkemnitz@onltherapeutics.com