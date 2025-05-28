OneR and OneOncology Partner Practice Physicians to Present 23 Abstracts at ASCO 2025 Featuring Emerging Therapies and Real-World Evidence from Independent Oncology Practice

Two OneR Studies Selected as Best of ASCO, Including New Treatment Results for Follicular Lymphoma and Long-Term Outcomes for a Targeted Therapy in Leukemia

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians affiliated with OneOncology partner practices, and the OneOncology Research Network (OneR), will present 23 research abstracts at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2025, May 30-June 3. These presentations reflect the deep commitment of the OneOncology partner practices' physicians who serve as OneR investigators to advancing cancer care across independent community practices nationwide.

The selected studies represent important progress in treating a wide range of cancers, including lymphoma, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, bladder cancer, and rare tumor syndromes. The research covers both cutting-edge treatments and efforts to make trials more inclusive and accessible for all patients. Together, these studies showcase how research from community settings is helping shape the future of cancer care everywhere.

Two OneR abstracts were selected as "Best of ASCO" — a major honor that recognizes the most impactful and practice-changing studies. These abstracts include early results from a study of mosunetuzumab, a new injectable treatment for patients with high-risk follicular lymphoma; and five-year results from a study of zanubrutinib, a targeted treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia in patients with 17 p deletions, a high-risk genetic change. These studies show promising results in helping patients live longer and with fewer side effects.

"Our growing research footprint at ASCO reflects the strength of science throughout independent community-based practices," said Ian Flinn, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at OneOncology, who is the lead author of one of the Best of ASCO abstracts. "These studies don't just represent important new data — they represent real hope for patients and improved access to cutting-edge clinical trials close to where patients and families live."

OneR is a national site management organization that brings operational expertise and centralized services to efficiently deliver multi-center clinical research across our growing network of community oncology practices. By connecting leading investigators, clinical trials, and real-world data across OneOncology partner practices, OneR ensures that patients everywhere—not just at academic centers—can benefit from the latest advances in cancer care.

A full list of the abstracts can be found here.

OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, data analytics, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 1,750 cancer care providers care for approximately 1 million patients at more than 565 sites of care nationwide.

