One Genomics and CiRA Foundation Announce Strategic Research Collaboration to Advance Precision Genome Engineering

AI-Focused Genomics Company Advancing De-Aging Science Collaborates with Leading iPS Cell Manufacturing and Research Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO & KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Genomics, an AI-focused genomics company advancing de-aging research and co-founded by Harvard Professor George Church alongside former Harvard and MIT research fellows and alumni, today announced a strategic research collaboration agreement with the CiRA Foundation to advance precision genome engineering technologies. Established by Kyoto University, the CiRA Foundation is a leading induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell manufacturing and research foundation.

Despite rapid progress in the field, conventional genome engineering technologies continue to face critical challenges. In addition to off-target mutations and bystander effects, current CRISPR-based approaches generally lack the ability to fine-tune editing outcomes. These constraints restrict the precision, safety, and reliability required for advanced cellular engineering, particularly in clinically relevant human cell contexts, and remain a key bottleneck to broader adoption.

Through this collaboration, One Genomics will contribute its proprietary high-precision, fine-tunable CRISPR design platform, including its patented “Safeguard” approach, while the CiRA Foundation will apply these technologies in human iPS cells, drawing on its world-leading expertise in regenerative medicine to improve engineering performance across relevant cellular contexts. Together, the parties aim to advance genome engineering technologies that enable greater precision, controllability, and reliability for cellular and clinical applications.

About One Genomics

One Genomics, an AI-focused genomics company advancing frontier de-aging science, is building foundational technologies for cellular reprogramming with potential applications towards systemic rejuvenation, guided by a vision of “making aging optional”. The company was cofounded by MIT-trained AI entrepreneur Diana Luan; George Church, Ph.D., Professor at Harvard Medical School, world-renowned geneticist, and serial biotechnology entrepreneur; and former Harvard research fellows Masaki Kawamata, Ph.D., and Motoshi Hayano, Ph.D.

The team is developing frontier AI virtual cell and system models to simulate how human cells and biological systems age and recover function, alongside high-precision, fine-tunable genome engineering capabilities to enable programmable control of cell state. Together, these capabilities support genetic and epigenetic approaches to modulate aging biology and also enable genome-guided applications beyond aging, including genetic disease modeling and correction. To follow along, please visit: www.onegenomics.co.

About CiRA Foundation

CiRA Foundation is a public interest corporation that started as an offshoot of the Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA), Kyoto University, in April 2020. Guided by the philosophy of providing top-tier iPS cell technologies at affordable prices, the CiRA Foundation engages in iPS manufacturing, quality control, and storage. In addition, CiRA Foundation is actively advancing research and development aimed at automating iPS cell manufacturing, further contributing to the practical realization of regenerative medicine.

One Genomics Investor and Partnership Inquiries

contact*onegenomics.co (Please change * to @)

CiRA Foundation Research Inquiries

media*cira-foundation.or.jp (Please change * to @)