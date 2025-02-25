SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Oncolytics Biotech® to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

February 25, 2025 | 
2 min read

Conference call and webcast to take place on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), a leading clinical-stage company specializing in immunotherapy for oncology, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss a corporate update and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.Logo

Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial In – North American Toll-Free: (888) 510-2154

Dial In – International: (437) 900-0527

RapidConnect: to join the conference call without operator assistance, please click here

Conference ID (if needed): 48422

Webcast: please click here

A webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Oncolytics’ website, available by clicking here, and will be archived for three months. A dial-in replay will be available for one week and can be accessed by dialing (888) 660-6345 (North America) or (289) 819-1450 (International) and using replay code: 48422#.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. Pelareorep has demonstrated promising results in two randomized Phase 2 studies in metastatic breast cancer and Phase 1 and 2 studies in pancreatic cancer. It acts by inducing anti-cancer immune responses and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning “cold” tumors “hot” -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with multiple approved oncology treatments. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning combination clinical trials with pelareorep in solid and hematological malignancies as it advances towards registrational studies in metastatic breast cancer and pancreatic cancer, both of which have received Fast Track designation from the FDA. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com or follow the company on social media on LinkedIn and on X @oncolytics.

Company Contact

Jon Patton

Director of IR & Communication

jpatton@oncolytics.ca

Investor Relations for Oncolytics

Timothy McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors

+1-917-679-9282

tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact for Oncolytics

Michael Rubenstein

LifeSci Communications

mrubenstein@lifescicomms.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408622/5171389/Oncolytics_Biotech_Inc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncolytics-biotech-to-host-conference-call-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-and-recent-operational-highlights-302384064.html

SOURCE Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.

Southern California Canada Events Earnings
Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Financial and economic improvement, rapid growth in income and wages, profitable investment of funds, increase in investment portfolio and savings, man overcomes cliff with the help of a dollar sign.
Earnings
BridgeBio Stock Hits 1-Year High as Attruby Rx Numbers Double
February 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Reports Higher-Than-Expected Losses While Anticipating Layoffs
February 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Achieve goal concept art collage. Rising arrow chart and halftone hand pointing to center of dartboard. Business goal, achieve targets, success. Trendy modern retro vector illustration
Earnings
With Leqembi Sales Trending Up, Biogen Gets Down to Brass Tacks: It Works
February 12, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Collaboration
Biogen Taps Royalty Pharma for $250M to Power Phase III Lupus Program
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac