OncoC4 to Present at the 2025 Orphan Drug Summit on Strategies to Eliminate Anti-Drug Antibodies in Orphan Therapies

Multipronged approach to overcome the challenge of anti-drug antibodies to serve as the foundation of new subsidiary, AdaMunix

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoC4, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for cancer, today announced it will present at the upcoming 2025 Orphan Drug Summit being held July 16-27, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts. The presentation will include information on novel platforms developed to address the challenges of anti-drug antibodies (ADAs), which will serve as the basis for OncoC4’s new subsidiary, AdaMunix.

“ADAs are a pervasive barrier to protein-based therapeutics, diminishing drug efficacy and contributing to significant adverse events,” said Yang Liu, PhD, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of OncoC4. “To overcome these challenges, we’ve established multiple platforms designed to eliminate ADAs and enhance the efficacy and safety of antibody, enzyme, and gene therapies. Through AdaMunix, we aim to harness the potential of these technologies to make a dramatic impact on the lives of patients across a wide range of indications.”

AdaMunix’s ADA-X technology is designed to create drug-specific agents that neutralize ADAs when combined with approved therapeutics, and in vivo studies have demonstrated near-complete elimination of ADAs for several approved drugs. Its complementary BCR-X technology enables the development of next-generation ADA-stealth protein therapeutics inherently resistant to ADA activity. Based on promising preclinical results, AdaMunix has advanced three programs to pre-IND development. For more information, visit https://adamunix.com/

Presentation Details

Title: Platform to Eliminate Anti-Drug Antibodies in Orphan Therapies

Date: Thursday, July 17, 2025

Time: 11:00 – 11:25 AM ET

Presenter: Yang Liu, PhD, Co-Founder, CEO and CSO

About OncoC4

Based in Rockville, Maryland, OncoC4 is a privately held, late-stage biopharmaceutical company that is actively engaged in the discovery and development of novel biologicals for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. OncoC4’s pipeline features assets with first-in-class and best-in-class potential targeting both novel and well validated targets across oncology and immunological diseases. Among them, AI-081 is a fully owned and potentially best-in-class bispecific antibody candidate targeting PD-1 and VEGF. AI-081 is currently enrolling patients in a Phase1/2 trial that could enable two or more pivotal studies. In addition, OncoC4 has a strategic collaboration with BioNTech to co-develop gotistobart (BNT316/ONC-392), a next-generation anti-CTLA-4 antibody candidate, in multiple solid tumor indications, including an ongoing pivotal clinical trial in squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

More information: www.oncoc4.com.

