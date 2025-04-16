OncoC4 Selected to Present at the 2025 AACR Meeting’s Showcase Session

Oral presentation will feature AI-081, a potentially best-in-class PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody and ONC-841, a first-in-class anti-Siglec-10 antibody

Initial clinical data for both AI-081 and ONC-841 in solid tumors expected 2H 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoC4, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for cancer today announced that it will present during the Showcase Session at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Oncology Industry Partnering Event being held April 24-25, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. The Showcase Session is a new addition to the 2025 program that features companies selected from a competitive application process.

“We are pleased to be selected to share recent progress across our pipeline of best-in-class and first-in-class drugs targeting both validated and novel immune checkpoints at this year’s AACR Showcase Session,” said Yang Liu, PhD, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of OncoC4. “Our two lead wholly owned programs are advancing in the clinic including AI-081, a differentiated PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody with stronger cooperative interactions and the potential for superior patient outcomes, and ONC-841, an anti-Siglec-10 antibody that promotes anti-tumor immunity by blocking the novel immune checkpoint implicated in tumor evasion. Both candidates have the potential to significantly impact the treatment landscape for solid tumors, and we look forward to initial dose-escalation data for both programs in advanced solid tumors in the second half of 2025.”

Showcase Session Corporate Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

Session: Showcase Session 2 (W192)

Presenter: Pan Pan, Senior Vice President of Business Development

About OncoC4

Based in Rockville, Maryland, OncoC4 is a privately held, late-stage biopharmaceutical company that is actively engaged in the discovery and development of novel biologicals for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. OncoC4 has a pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class assets targeting both novel and well validated targets in oncology and immunological diseases. Among them, AI-081 is a fully owned and potentially best-in-class bispecific antibody targeting PD-1 and VEGF. AI-081 is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1/2 trial that could enable two or more pivotal studies. Its lead clinical candidate is gotistobart (BNT316/ONC-392), a next generation anti-CTLA-4 antibody that allows CTLA-4 to recycle and maintain its protective function against autoimmune diseases while enhancing anti-tumor activity at the same time. In March 2023, OncoC4 announced a strategic collaboration with BioNTech to co-develop and commercialize ONC-392 in multiple solid tumor indications. OncoC4 received $200M upfront and is eligible to receive development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments in addition to double digit royalties.

More information: www.oncoc4.com.

