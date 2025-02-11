Onco-Innovations’ Licensed PNKP Inhibitor Technology Shown to Increase Sensitivity of Cancer Cells to Radiation in Animal Study

Onco-Innovations Limited (CSE:ONCO)(Frankfurt:W1H ,WKN:A3EKSZ) (“Onco” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide information on its exclusive-licensed technology, a new class of Polynucleotide Kinase 3'-Phosphatase (PNKP) inhibitors (the “Technology”), which demonstrated promising results in enhancing the sensitivity of cancer cells to radiation in an in vivo study 1 (the “Study”) published in December, 2021, entitled, “Nano-Delivery of a Novel Inhibitor of Polynucleotide Kinase/Phosphatase (PNKP) for Targeted Sensitization of Colorectal Cancer to Radiation-Induced DNA Damage”, and carried out by researchers at the University of Alberta, Canada, on tumour-bearing mice. Based on the Study, this Technology has the potential to enhance the landscape of targeted cancer treatments, allowing for more effective therapies that could potentially enhance patient outcomes.

The Study demonstrated that Onco’s Technology increased the sensitivity of PTEN-deficient cancer cells to radiation in tumour-bearing mice using HCT116 colorectal cancer (CRC) models to a statistically significant degree compared to radiation alone. PTEN is a crucial tumour suppressor gene that helps regulate cell growth. When PTEN is mutated or lost, as it often is in cancer cells, these cells become more prone to uncontrolled growth and are less able to repair damage. 2 By inhibiting PNKP, which is involved in DNA repair, the Technology was shown in the study to weaken the cancer cells’ ability to recover from radiation, making them more vulnerable to treatment. This suggests that further testing is worthwhile to explore whether lower doses of radiation could be used in conjunction with the Technology to achieve similar therapeutic effects with the potential benefit of reducing side effects and minimizing harm to healthy tissue.

Furthermore, the Study explored the broader implications of this approach. By selectively targeting PNKP in PTEN-deficient cells, the Technology aims to focus on the cancer cells’ unique vulnerabilities while sparing normal, healthy cells. This strategy is aimed at developing a more precise and effective way to destroy tumours with less collateral damage, leveraging the weaknesses that arise when both PTEN and PNKP functions are disrupted in cancer cells.

“ This Study demonstrated that our Technology has the potential to enhance the effectiveness of radiation therapy specifically in PTEN-deficient tumours; we are accordingly excited to continue pursuing studies toward our mission of paving the way for more targeted and less toxic treatment options and moving Onco towards its goal of becoming a leader in oncology. We are most excited about the future possibilities this Technology holds for improving patient outcomes, " said Thomas O’Shaughnessy, CEO of the Company.

About Colorectal Cancer (CRC):

Colorectal cancer (“CRC”) is the third most common cancer in Canada 3 and the third most common cause of cancer-related death in both men and women in the United States. 4 It is the leading cause of cancer death among men under 50 and ranks second overall in cancer-related deaths. 5 The global incidence of CRC is expected to reach 3.2 million new cases by 2040, driven by aging populations, growth, and development. 6 In the United States, over half (55%) of CRC cases are linked to lifestyle factors, including poor diet, lack of exercise, excessive alcohol consumption, and smoking. 7 In Canada, approximately 26,300 new cases of CRC were reported in 2019, with 9,500 deaths attributed to the disease, indicating a shift towards diagnoses at more advanced stages. 8

The Company also announces that, it has engaged the services of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (business address: 1 McGuire Cres. Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada, L9P 1G7, email: info@vlpinc.net, website: www.vlpinc.net, telephone: +1 416-891-4349; and contact: John (JC) Cunningham) (“VLP”) to provide market making services, commencing immediately. Under its engagement, VLP will trade common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and all other trading venues on which the Company’s securities may be traded, with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market for the Company’s common shares.

Under the terms of the engagement, VLP will receive compensation of CAD$5,000 per month, with payment for the initial three (3) months made in advance. The agreement shall continue in force for a period of three (3) months and will automatically renew for successive additional one-month terms unless otherwise terminated in accordance with this agreement. Either party may terminate the agreement with written notice after the initial three-month term. Upon termination, any of the Issuer’s prepaid monthly fees in VLP’s possession for months in which no trading has occurred will be refunded within 15 business days.

There are no performance factors contained in the engagement and VLP will not receive shares or options as compensation.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco’s mission is to prevent and cure cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours, setting new standards in cancer treatment. Onco’s commitment to excellence and innovation drives it to develop advanced therapies that improve patient outcomes and offer hope in the fight against cancer.

