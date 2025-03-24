Omnicell Welcomes Perry A. Genova, PhD, as Chief Technology Officer

Medical device, pharmaceutical, and life sciences expert tapped to lead Company’s technology strategy and global engineering organization

In this role, Dr. Genova will lead Omnicell’s technology strategy as the Company works to address pressing issues within medication and supply management across all care settings in an effort to help customers move closer to the industry-defined vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy.

Dr. Genova brings more than 25 years of experience in product development, strategic planning, and regulatory compliance, with a track-record of success in delivering innovation, growth, and value in senior leadership roles for companies across the medical device, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries

“We believe Perry’s entrepreneurial mindset will be pivotal to advancing our multi-year, outcome-centric growth strategy as we strive to deliver clinical and operational outcomes for our customers,” said Nnamdi Njoku, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Omnicell. “His focus on building trust and collaboration among strategic partners and internal and external stakeholders will help to drive forward our purpose to transform medication management across all care settings.”

About Perry Genova

Dr. Genova is an industry thought leader with an extensive background focused on delivering innovation, growth, and value as Senior Vice President of Research and Development at EndoQuest Robotics, Inc. and Titan Medical USA, President and CEO at Centauri Robotic Surgical Systems, Inc. and Oncoscope, Inc., and Vice President at GSK plc (formerly GlaxoSmithKline plc) and Kos Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Notable achievements include building an $800M division at Kos Pharmaceuticals, Inc., helping develop a class-leading reservoir insulin device, and holding 58 issued U.S. patents spanning a wide spectrum of medical and consumer technologies. He holds BS, MS, and PhD engineering degrees from the University of North Carolina.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming pharmacy and nursing care through outcomes-centric solutions designed to deliver clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of robotics and smart devices, intelligent software workflows, and data and analytics, all optimized by expert services, Omnicell solutions are helping healthcare facilities worldwide to uncover cost savings, improve labor efficiency, establish new revenue streams, enhance supply chain control, support compliance, and move closer to the industry-defined vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.

