Omnicell Welcomes Hospital Pharmacy Leader Rick Couldry as Senior Vice President, Chief Pharmacy and Clinical Officer

Newly established role strengthens understanding of healthcare clinician needs to help shape the Company’s innovation priorities and portfolio decisions

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) (“Omnicell” or the “Company”), a leading healthcare technology provider focused on empowering autonomous medication management, today announced that Rick Couldry has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Chief Pharmacy and Clinical Officer.

In this newly created position, Couldry will serve as Omnicell’s senior clinical authority focused on bringing the perspective and voice of health system pharmacy leaders to the Company’s innovation roadmap and portfolio decisions. With 30 years of hospital pharmacy leadership experience, Mr. Couldry’s deep expertise is expected to help ensure Omnicell’s solutions are grounded in real-world clinical and operational needs with a focus on delivering enhanced outcomes across complex care environments.

“Rick brings decades of experience leading large, complex academic and integrated health systems,” Nnamdi Njoku, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Omnicell. “His insights will help to inform clinical guidance, shape thought leadership, and influence enterprise direction, which should further strengthen Omnicell’s position as it seeks to be the most trusted partner to pharmacy leaders and advance the future of autonomous medication management.”

Prior to joining Omnicell, Couldry served as Vice President of Pharmacy and Health Professions at The University of Kansas Health System. He has a track record of scaling specialty pharmacy, infusion, and diagnostic services; leading operational turnarounds; and delivering sustained growth while improving patient outcomes.

“I find that healthcare is evolving faster than ever, making the pharmacy enterprise increasingly vital to health systems and the patients they serve. What drew me to Omnicell is its clear commitment to staying ahead of that change—as it seeks to deliver solutions designed to simplify complexity and enhance safety, while keeping quality at the forefront of every stage of medication management,” said Mr. Couldry. “I’m proud to join the team and excited to work with customers to help drive meaningful innovation as we strive to improve patient care.”

Mr. Couldry holds a master’s degree in Health-System Pharmacy Administration from the University of Kansas and earned his bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from the University of Missouri in Kansas City. He has served as a Fellow of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists since 2017.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to delivering innovative, outcomes-centric pharmacy and nursing solutions for all settings of care. As an intelligent medication management technology company, Omnicell empowers autonomous medication management by unifying automation and AI-enabled intelligence, optimized by expert services, to drive clinical and business outcomes that improve efficiency and enhance patient safety for healthcare facilities worldwide. Learn more at omnicell.com.

Betsy Martinelli

Director, Corporate Marketing

betsy.martinelli@omnicell.com