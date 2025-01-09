Omnicell to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leader in transforming the pharmacy care delivery model, announced that it will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. PT.





Live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available through the Omnicell website at: https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming pharmacy care through outcomes-centric innovation designed to optimize clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of robotics, smart devices, software, and expert services, Omnicell solutions are helping healthcare facilities worldwide to uncover cost savings, improve labor efficiency, establish new revenue streams, enhance supply chain control, support compliance, and move closer to the industry-defined vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

