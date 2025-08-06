PRESS RELEASE

OMass Therapeutics Appoints Carol A. Schafer as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee

Oxford, United Kingdom – 6th August 2025 – OMass Therapeutics (‘OMass’ or ‘the Company’), a biotechnology company identifying medicines against highly validated target ecosystems such as membrane proteins or intracellular complexes, today announces the appointment of Carol A. Schafer as non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee.

Carol has more than 25 years of experience in investment banking, equity capital markets, corporate finance and business development in the healthcare sector. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), Kura Oncology, Inc (Nasdaq: KURA) and Repare Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RPTX). In addition, Carol previously served on the Board of Directors of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (acquired by Amgen for $1.9 billion in April 2021) and Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (until its merger in September 2022).

From 2007 to 2018, Carol worked at Wells Fargo Securities in a variety of roles, including as Vice Chair, Equity Capital Markets. Prior to this, Carol worked at J.P. Morgan, where she held positions of increasing responsibility including Managing Director, Equity Capital Markets. She holds a Master of Business Administration from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts from Boston College.

“I am honoured to join the Board and contribute to the OMass’s mission of developing first or best-in-class small molecules for areas of high unmet need in endocrinology and immunology,” commented Carol Schafer, non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at OMass Therapeutics. “I look forward to working with the Board to help guide the company as they advance towards the clinic and prepare for their next phase of growth.”

“Carol’s extensive combination of healthcare investment banking experience and biotech board experience will be invaluable to OMass as we move towards becoming a clinical-stage company,” added Jim Geraghty, Chairman of OMass Therapeutics’ Board of Directors. “I am confident that her strategic insight and understanding of equity markets will be a tremendous asset to the company. We are pleased to welcome her to the Board and as our new audit committee chair.”

About OMass Therapeutics

OMass Therapeutics is a biotechnology company discovering medicines against highly-validated target ecosystems, such as membrane proteins or intracellular complexes.

OdyssION™, OMass’ unique drug discovery platform, comprises next-generation native mass spectrometry with novel biochemistry techniques and custom chemistry to interrogate not just a drug target, but also the interaction of the target with its native ecosystem, separate from the confounding complexity of the cell. This unique approach results in cell-system fidelity with cell-free precision.

OMass is advancing a pipeline of small molecule therapeutics in rare diseases and immunological conditions. Its lead program is a best-in-class MC2 (melanocortin-2) receptor antagonist for the treatment of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) and ACTH-dependent Cushing syndrome. The focus of the program has been to increase receptor residency time to make OMass’ antagonists resistant to competition by the endogenous ligand, thereby avoiding loss of efficacy in the face of rising adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) levels due to reductions in glucocorticoid supplementation for CAH or progression of Cushing’s Syndrome.

Headquartered in Oxford, UK, OMass has raised over $160M (£129M) from a top-tier international investor syndicate including Syncona, Oxford Science Enterprises, GV, Northpond Ventures, Sanofi Ventures and British Patient Capital.

