Olympus Signs Global Distribution Agreement with EndoRobotics, Adds Robot-Assisted Technologies to EndoTherapy Portfolio

Partnership Aimed at Expanding Patient Access to Advanced EndoTherapeutic Procedures

TOKYO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to advancing endoscopy-enabled care, today announced it has signed an exclusive global distribution agreement with EndoRobotics Co., Ltd. Under this agreement, robot-assisted technologies manufactured by EndoRobotics will be distributed globally by Olympus exclusively as part of its EndoTherapy portfolio.

This collaboration will help drive broader adoption of advanced endoscopic procedures —such as endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) — helping clinicians deliver organ-sparing, minimally invasive care with precision and confidence.

Olympus aims to expand patient access to endoscopic procedures for treatment of early-stage cancers and precancerous lesions of the GI tract. By removing diseased tissue without resecting the organ, physicians performing ESD may allow for less procedural risk, fewer post-treatment complications and shorter patient recovery.1,2 EndoRobotics technologies can enhance precision, control and efficiency in complex procedures such as ESD. These technologies play an increasingly important role in supporting consistent outcomes, particularly as the global incidence of GI cancers continues to rise.3

The agreement reflects Olympus' approach to advancing endoluminal robotics, bringing new technologies that support complex endoscopic therapy to global markets today, while continuing to invest in longer-term platform innovations designed to further transform endoscopy-enabled care.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with EndoRobotics to advance therapeutic capabilities in GI patient care," said Mike Callaghan, General Manager, EndoTherapy at Olympus. "This collaboration supports our strategy to broaden adoption of advanced treatment options such as ESD. By offering robot-assisted technologies, we aim to help clinicians perform these complex therapeutic procedures with greater confidence and efficiency, while maintaining a strong focus on patient safety and optimizing outcomes."

"For years, EndoRobotics has focused on developing next-generation robotic solutions for therapeutic endoscopy. Today, we are stepping into a much bigger mission," said Byung Gon Kim, co-CEO, and Daehie Hong, co-CEO of EndoRobotics, Co., LTD. "Our goal is to help more patients around the world receive treatment faster, recover sooner, and return to their families in better health. To achieve this, we are proud to partner with Olympus Corporation, a leading endoscopy company. Together, we aim to transform the global therapeutic endoscopy market."

Leveraging Olympus' global commercial infrastructure and EndoRobotics' development capabilities, the companies will bring these new endotherapeutic solutions to global markets, beginning with the U.S., in an effort to help advance the safe and effective practice of third-space endoscopy using robot-assisted technologies.

Additional details regarding availability and regional product launches will be shared in accordance with regulatory requirements and local market considerations.

About Olympus



At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit the Olympus website and follow the Olympus LinkedIn account.

About EndoRobotics



ENDOROBOTICS is a technology-driven company dedicated to advancing minimally invasive treatments for gastrointestinal diseases through the development of next-generation endoscopic intervention robotics. Navigating the complex and flexible structure of the human digestive system presents significant technical challenges; ENDOROBOTICS addresses these challenges through expertise built on years of research. By leveraging these robotic technologies, ENDOROBOTICS aims to improve procedural precision, minimize patient burden, and pioneer the future of minimally invasive gastrointestinal care.

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1 Safi, M.H., Hui, Z., Xiaoyong, W. et al. Endoscopic submucosal dissection: a safe alternative to surgical intervention for young patients under 45 years of age with early gastric cancer. ESD vs. surgery in young EGC patients. BMC Cancer 25, 1895 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12885-025-15293-4



2 Qian M, Sheng Y, Wu M, Wang S, Zhang K. Comparison between Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection and Surgery in Patients with Early Gastric Cancer. Cancers. 2022; 14(15):3603. https://doi.org/10.3390/cancers14153603



3 Singh A. Global burden of five major types of gastrointestinal cancer. Prz Gastroenterol. 2024;19(3):236-254. doi: 10.5114/pg.2024.141834.

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SOURCE Olympus Corporation