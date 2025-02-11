Olfactive Biosolutions Granted Second Patent to Repurpose Food Molecules for Treatment of Hypertension

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olfactive Biosolutions, the leader in adapting food molecules to treat chronic diseases, was recently granted U.S. patent US 12,186,299 dated Jan. 7, 2025, Compositions And Methods For Treating Hypertension By Modulating Endocrine Activity, for its breakthrough food ingredient formulation that reduces high blood pressure. Pivit™ Blood Pressure can reduce blood pressure without the side effects and drawbacks of current pharmaceutical solutions, using food molecules from the FDA-approved GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) list.

The Pivit formulation will be available as a supplement sold directly to consumers by the end of the year. Also, food & beverage companies will add Pivit Blood Pressure formulation to their consumer products, bringing the potential of achieving various benefits consistent with current prescription-only pharmaceuticals, without side effects and without requiring changes in consumer behavior or routines.

“We are excited to have been granted this additional patent for Pivit Blood Pressure, the second hypertension formulation in our line of Pivit products. As with our products for weight loss, the markets for reducing blood pressure and for hypertensive endocrine diseases and disorders are very large. We believe our new product will help consumers with these conditions inexpensively and easily, with no known side effects,” said Nils Lommerin, President and CEO of Olfactive Biosolutions.

“The formulation activates ectopic olfactory receptors OR51E1 and OR51E2, free fatty acid receptors FFAR2 and FFAR3, and hydroxycarboxylic acid receptor GPR109A, to induce the secretion of vasodilation-inducing endocrine factors,” said Dr. Bill Harries, Olfactive Biosolutions’ Chief Scientist.

Hypertension is one of the most widespread chronic diseases in the U.S. and is estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to cost the United States more than $131 billion a year in healthcare costs. The CDC also estimates that at least 47 percent of U.S. adults (approximately 121.5 million people) have high blood pressure, which significantly increases the risk of developing numerous life-threatening diseases and disorders.

Although pharmaceuticals and therapies prescribed for high blood pressure have generally been effective in treating essential hypertension, there are several disadvantages associated with them, including adverse reactions when prescribed with other medications. Additionally, some subjects have hypertension that is broadly resistant to pharmaceuticals, commonly referred to as resistant hypertension. Resistant hypertension often requires more aggressive treatment measures and can be very difficult to treat with pharmaceutically active agents alone. Pivit Blood Pressure offers an effective alternative for these patients.

The Olfactive Biosolutions team has deep expertise in receptor protein science and the food & beverage industry. The company has several well-known biotechnology advisors from academia and the corporate world; its President and CEO is a former President, CEO and Director of Del Monte Foods.

Olfactive Biosolutions is the leader in adapting food molecules to treat chronic diseases; it now has a total of five granted patents, and nine pending patent applications, for this approach. It has developed world-leading receptor technology and expertise in both ectopic receptors in the gut, lungs, skin, heart, blood and elsewhere, and olfactory and taste receptors in the nose and tongue. Its unique technology demonstrates how ectopic receptors often perform the same physiological tasks as active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs, and what ligands activate or inhibit them.

