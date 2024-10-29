Olfactive Biosolutions Establishes Scientific Advisory Board

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olfactive Biosolutions, the leader in harnessing food molecules for the treatment of chronic diseases, has announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board. This board comprises esteemed experts in biotechnology, olfaction, drug discovery, and artificial intelligence, and will drive the company’s health and wellness innovations. Members have strong track records of innovation in drug discovery, synthetic biology, cellular assays, and chemical analysis.

“Olfactive Biosolutions is privileged to collaborate with some of the brightest minds in biology and olfaction,” said CEO Nils Lommerin. “We are proud to work alongside such esteemed experts.”

The Scientific Advisory Board will be instrumental in steering the company’s rapidly advancing olfactory technology and its diverse applications in disease treatment. With three granted patents for using food molecules to treat conditions including diabetes, obesity, high blood sugar and hypertension, Olfactive Biosolutions’ Advisory Board is contributing to the company’s rapid development pace.

Members of the Scientific Advisory Board:

Dr. Robert Stroud

Professor, Departments of Biochemistry & Biophysics and Pharmaceutical Chemistry, UCSF

Dr. Stroud leads groundbreaking research in molecular mechanisms at the Stroud Lab, focusing on structural biology and membrane protein biology. His significant contributions include discoveries related to aquaporins, Rh factors, and the mechanisms of various enzymes.

Dr. James Broach

Distinguished Professor & Chair, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Penn State University

Dr. Broach is a prominent biochemist who has served in various leadership roles, including Director of the Penn State Institute for Personalized Medicine. He co-founded Cadus Pharmaceuticals, which pioneered the use of olfactory receptors in drug discovery.

Dr. Bruce German

Professor & Chemist, Food Science and Technology, UC Davis

Dr. German is a leader in food science research, focusing on the nutritional impact of dietary components. His innovative work uses milk as a model for designing health-promoting foods.

Dr. Danny Dhanasekaran

Professor, Department of Cell Biology, Director, Center for Basic Cancer Research, OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center

Dr. Dhanasekaran specializes in cancer research and has an impressive academic background, having held positions at various prestigious institutions.

Dr. Madhusudan Patel

Innovation Consultant (former roles at IFF, Henkel, Colgate-Palmolive)

Dr. Patel has extensive experience in global R&D and has been influential in driving innovation across several industries.

Dr. Alex Woo

CEO, W2O Food Innovation

Dr. Woo has a decade-long track record in food technology, specializing in neuroscience related to taste and smell. He is currently on the science advisory board for Advance International and a board member for World Taste & Smell Association.

Dr. Tsachy Weissman

Robert and Barbara Kleist Professor, Stanford University

Dr. Weissman is an expert in information theory and has contributed significantly to machine learning and data compression.

Morgan Moncada

CEO & Founder, Neru Health

Mr. Moncada is an AI entrepreneur focused on improving sleep through technology. He has a strong background in life sciences and business.

Dr. Tyrone Grandison

CTO of App Innovation, Microsoft

Dr. Grandison is a leader in data science and technology with a history of impactful research and entrepreneurship.

Olfactive Biosolutions has developed biosensor cells that mimic human olfactory and taste neurons, producing measurable luminescent signals when receptor molecules bind to specific ingredients. This technology helps identify food molecules that can activate or inhibit receptors in the body, potentially treating various diseases.

About Olfactive Biosolutions

Olfactive Biosolutions is at the forefront of ectopic and chemosensory receptor technology, having created advanced receptor technology and expertise in both olfactory and taste receptors. The company’s innovations reveal how ectopic receptors can perform similar physiological roles as active pharmaceutical ingredients.

For more information about our company and advisors please visit https://olfactive.bio/about/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

