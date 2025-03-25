SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Olema Oncology to Present Preclinical Data for OP-3136, a Potent KAT6 Inhibitor, Demonstrating Anti-Tumor Activity in Multiple Solid Tumor Models at the 2025 AACR Annual Meeting

March 25, 2025 | 
2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced it will present a poster highlighting preclinical anti-tumor activity of OP-3136, a novel small molecule that potently and selectively inhibits lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6), in prostate, ovarian, and non-small cell lung cancer models in a late-breaking session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 25-30 in Chicago, Illinois.

Poster Presentation Details
Title: OP-3136, a selective KAT6 inhibitor, demonstrates anti-tumor activity in prostate, ovarian, and non-small cell lung cancer preclinical models
Poster/Abstract: LB166
Session: Late-Breaking Research: Tumor Biology 2
Date/Time: April 28, 2025, from 9:00am-12:00pm CT / 10:00am-1:00pm ET
Presenter: Dr. Gopinath S. Palanisamy, DVM, PhD

Additional information can be found on the AACR Annual Meeting website.

About OP-3136
OP-3136 is a novel, orally available small molecule that potently and selectively inhibits lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6), an epigenetic target that is dysregulated in breast and other cancers. In preclinical studies, OP-3136 has demonstrated significant anti-proliferative activity in ER+ breast cancer models and is combinable and synergistic with endocrine therapies, including palazestrant and cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK4/6) inhibitors. The Investigational New Drug (IND) application for OP-3136 was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2024 and patients are currently enrolling in the Phase 1 clinical trial.

About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing OP-3136, a potent lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6) inhibitor, now in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.olema.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact
Courtney O’Konek
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Olema Oncology
media@olema.com

Events Preclinical Northern California
Olema Oncology
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration of two hands shaking while another hand gently grips a wrist
Collaboration
Cassava’s Stock Rises After Licensing Seizure Rights for Embattled Drug Simufilam
February 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac