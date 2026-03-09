Olatorepatide Obesity Treatment Licensed by Regeneron Demonstrates Positive Phase 3 Results in Chinese Patients

Patients treated with olatorepatide achieved up to 19% body-weight loss at week 48

Regeneron’s global Phase 3 registrational program to be initiated later this year

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited has shared positive topline data from its Phase 3 trial in Chinese patients evaluating olatorepatide for the treatment of adults with obesity or who are overweight. Olatorepatide is a novel dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist for which Regeneron has exclusive clinical development and commercial rights outside of the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau as part of a strategic in-licensing agreement.

The Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial conducted by Hansoh enrolled 604 adults across 33 clinical sites in mainland China and evaluated once-weekly olatorepatide compared to placebo for 48 weeks. The study assessed four cohorts, including 5 mg, 10 mg or 15 mg olatorepatide and placebo. The trial met its co-primary endpoints, demonstrating that olatorepatide compared to placebo led to a statistically significant reduction in body weight from baseline, and also a statistically significant greater proportion of participants who achieved at least 5% weight loss at 48 weeks. Participants treated with olatorepatide achieved up to a 19% mean weight loss from baseline at week 48. Responder analyses showed that up to 97% of participants achieved ≥5% weight loss at week 48.

Olatorepatide demonstrated a favorable gastrointestinal tolerability in the trial, with lower rates of gastrointestinal adverse events and treatment discontinuation relative to those reported in other published Phase 3 dual incretin trials. The average incidence of nausea was below 10%, and the average incidence of vomiting below 5%.

“We are encouraged by the olatorepatide Phase 3 results in this Chinese population, which demonstrate not only meaningful weight loss but also a tolerability profile that could make a real difference in patients' day-to-day experience on treatment,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Board co-Chair, President, and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron. “We are on track to advance into our registrational program later this year and are eager to see the results from our pivotal trials.”

Detailed data from the trial are planned to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting. The safety and efficacy of olatorepatide have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Hansoh holds the development and commercialization rights for olatorepatide in Greater China, while Regeneron holds the rights for development and commercialization outside Greater China.

About the Phase 3 Trial

Hansoh conducted the Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial across 33 clinical sites in mainland China and provided the data analysis for the results. The trial enrolled 604 adults with obesity or who were overweight, and who were randomized 1:1:1:1 across four cohorts – including 5 mg, 10 mg or 15 mg olatorepatide or placebo – to evaluate the efficacy and safety of once-weekly olatorepatide, compared to placebo, over 48 weeks.

About Regeneron in Obesity

Obesity is a complex, multifaceted disease and a growing public health concern that affects more than a billion people worldwide. At Regeneron, we are developing a pipeline focused on the quality of weight reduction. We have several independent approaches focused on promoting and preserving muscle during weight loss, so as to increase the amount of fat loss, since adiposity is the principal driver of comorbidities and metabolic diseases associated with obesity. In addition, Regeneron has an extensive pipeline of agents to address some of these co-morbidities and metabolic diseases, which have the potential to be combined with GLP-1RAs. The combination of our science, pipeline, research and clinical innovation uniquely positions us to make a meaningful difference in obesity and obesity-related diseases.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as VelociSuite®, which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center® and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the “Company”), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of products marketed or otherwise commercialized by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Products”) and product candidates being developed by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Product Candidates”) and research and clinical programs now underway or planned, including without limitation olatorepatide, a novel dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist for which Regeneron has exclusive clinical development and commercial rights outside of the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau as part of a strategic in-licensing agreement with Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (“Hansoh”); the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (such as the Phase 3 study of olatorepatide in Chinese patients conducted by Hansoh as discussed in this press release) may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated or voluntary), including the studies discussed or referenced in this press release, on any of the foregoing or any potential regulatory approval of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates (such as olatorepatide); the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron’s Product Candidates and new indications for Regeneron’s Products, including olatorepatide for the treatment of adults with obesity as discussed in this press release; the ability of Regeneron’s collaborators, licensees, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labeling, distribution, and other steps related to Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; the ability of Regeneron to manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates and risks associated with tariffs and other trade restrictions; safety issues resulting from the administration of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates (such as olatorepatide) in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in clinical trials; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron’s ability to continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron’s Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; the availability and extent of reimbursement or copay assistance for Regeneron’s Products from third-party payors and other third parties, including private payor healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payors and other third parties and new policies and procedures adopted by such payors and other third parties; changes to drug pricing regulations and requirements and Regeneron’s pricing strategy; other changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the healthcare industry; competing products and product candidates (including biosimilar products) that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license, collaboration, or supply agreement, including Regeneron’s agreements with Sanofi and Bayer (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable) and Regeneron’s agreement with Hansoh as discussed in this press release, to be cancelled or terminated; the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics on Regeneron's business; and risks associated with litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations (including the pending civil proceedings initiated or joined by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts), risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto (including without limitation the patent litigation and other related proceedings relating to EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection), the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on Regeneron’s business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management’s current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and investor relations website (https://investor.regeneron.com) and its LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/regeneron-pharmaceuticals).

