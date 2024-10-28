Odyssey Therapeutics and Terray Therapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration to Jointly Discover and Develop First-in-Class Transcription Factor Therapies

BOSTON & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that are designed to precisely target disease pathology, and Terray Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on improving human health by transforming the speed, cost, and success rate of small molecule drug development using computation integrated with novel data at scale, announced today that they have entered into a strategic collaboration to jointly discover and develop small molecule medicines against transcription factor targets of interest. The collaboration combines Odyssey’s expertise in immunology and transcription factor biology with Terray’s complementary expertise in immunology and integrated AI platform, tNova, which leverages proprietary experimental data at scale to power its AI capabilities. Together, the companies will work to develop first-in-class therapeutic candidates for high-interest targets with potential application across inflammatory diseases.





“We are excited to collaborate with Terray, whose integrated computational and experimental platform offers a powerful complement to our team’s expertise in immunology, and experience in reconstituting functional transcription factors and drug discovery,” said Gary D. Glick, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Odyssey Therapeutics. “This collaboration has the potential to create first-in-class therapeutics capable of driving meaningful benefit for patients in inflammatory diseases with high unmet need.”

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, the parties will collaborate to identify one or more development candidates directed at targets of interest. Odyssey will provide enabling background IP and structural and protein biology know-how for use in Terray’s tNova drug discovery platform for initial hit-finding and lead maturation activities. Thereafter, the parties will share responsibilities for the research, development and commercialization of the program pursuant to written plans under the agreement, and share collaboration losses and collaboration profits equally.

Jacob Berlin, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Terray Therapeutics, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Odyssey. At Terray, our proprietary ultra-miniaturized chemistry platform enables unique generative AI capabilities for the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics. This approach is a perfect complement for Odyssey’s transcription factor biology expertise. We believe that our discovery capabilities and combined expertise in immunology affords us the opportunity to solve incredibly hard challenges and bring relief to patients.”

Odyssey Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that are designed to precisely target disease pathology. Since its founding in 2021, Odyssey has leveraged the scientific expertise of its team of drug hunters and a comprehensive suite of tools to efficiently build a portfolio of internally discovered product candidates that it believes have the potential to induce deep and durable remission for patients across several inflammatory diseases with unmet need. For more information, please visit odysseytx.com and follow Odyssey Therapeutics on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Terray is a biotechnology company with the technology, data, and mindset to radically change the way we discover and develop small molecule therapeutics. The company explores molecules and targets with a sophisticated integration of ultra-high throughput experimentation, generative AI, biology, medicinal chemistry, automation, and nanotechnology. Terray’s platform uniquely blends experimentation and computation to deliver on the promise of generative AI for small molecule discovery—finding solutions to the toughest therapeutic challenges. To learn more about Terray, please visit terraytx.com and follow Terray Therapeutics on LinkedIn.

