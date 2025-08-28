Oculis to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS / XICE: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative solutions for ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs, announced today that Oculis’ management will participate in upcoming investor conferences in September.

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

September 3-5; Boston, U.S.

Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Sylvia Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, will attend.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 8-10; New York, U.S.

Fireside chat with Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, scheduled for September 8th at 2:30 pm ET.

Webcast Link: Register here

Baird Global Healthcare Conference

September 9-10; New York, U.S.

Company update with Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, scheduled for September 9th at 3:45 pm ET.

Webcast Link: Register here

Pareto Securities 16th Annual Healthcare Conference

September 16; Stockholm, Sweden

Company update with Páll Ragnar Jóhannesson, Chief Business Officer, scheduled for September 16th at 9:15 am CET.

Leerink Partners Biopharma Summit

September 17-19; Healdsburg, U.S.

Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will attend.

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representative at the sponsoring institutions to request meetings.

Webcast links, when available, will be posted to the Oculis website on the Events & Presentation page under the Investors & Media section.

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Oculis’ highly differentiated late-stage clinical pipeline includes three core product candidates: OCS-01, an eye drop in pivotal registration studies, aiming to become the first non-invasive topical treatment for diabetic macular edema; Privosegtor (OCS-05), a neuroprotective candidate in Phase 2 for acute optic neuritis, with potentially broad clinical applications in various neuro-ophthalmic and neurological diseases; and Licaminlimab (OCS-02), a novel topical anti-TNFα in Phase 2, being developed with a genotype-based approach to drive personalized medicine in dry eye disease (DED). Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

