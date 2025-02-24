Ocular Therapeutix™ to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on March 3, 2025

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and webcast on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET to discuss recent business progress and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET

Participant Dial-In (U.S.): 1 (877) 407-9039

Participant Dial-in (International): 1 (201) 689-8470

Conference ID: 13750940

Webcast Access: Please click here

The live and archived webcast can also be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcast will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal hydrogel, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral injection or OTX-TIC), which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

