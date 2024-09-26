SUBSCRIBE
Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present at the UBS Virtual Opthalmology Day 2024

September 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”, the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions, today announced that it will participate in the UBS Virtual Opthalmology Day 2024:

UBS Virtual Opthalmology Day 2024
Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Presentation Time: 3:00 PM ET
Ocular Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Location: Virtual

In addition to the fireside chat, Ocular leadership will host investor meetings at the conference. A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal implant, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral implant or OTX-TIC), which has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Follow the Company on its website, LinkedIn or X.

The Ocular Therapeutix logo and DEXTENZA® are registered trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. AXPAXLI™, PAXTRAVA™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Investors & Media
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Bill Slattery
Vice President, Investor Relations
bslattery@ocutx.com

