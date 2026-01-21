Ocular Therapeutix™ Appoints David W. Robinson as Global Chief Commercial Officer

Accomplished global commercial leader with deep expertise in retina drug launches

Primary architect for the industry-defining launch of EYLEA® while at Regeneron

Most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer, Global Ophthalmology at Merck

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced that David W. Robinson has agreed to join the Company as Global Chief Commercial Officer. The appointment of Mr. Robinson, a proven commercial leader with a history of launching category-defining therapies, strategically positions Ocular for success in its global launch of AXPAXLI™ (also known as OTX-TKI), in development for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR), if approved.

“We are delighted to welcome David to Ocular Therapeutix. He is an exceptional leader who will play an invaluable role in guiding the global launch and commercialization of AXPAXLI, if approved, as we continue to accelerate our NDA timeline and advance launch preparedness. Few executives in retina have David’s track record. When you think of successful drug launches, EYLEA rises to the top, and it is a privilege to have a key architect of that launch place his trust in the future of Ocular,” said Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “In addition to playing a pivotal role in the launch of EYLEA at Regeneron, David most recently was at Merck, where he led global ophthalmology marketing efforts, including for the recently acquired EyeBio assets. We view AXPAXLI as having truly global potential, and David’s U.S. and international experience will uniquely position Ocular to execute at scale in wet AMD and diabetic retinal disease.”

Mr. Robinson will have primary responsibility for Ocular’s global commercial franchise, serve as a member of Ocular’s Executive Leadership Team, and report directly to Pravin U. Dugel, MD. Steve Meyers will continue in his role as Chief Commercial Officer and work closely with Mr. Robinson to develop the AXPAXLI launch readiness plan, while continuing to lead the DEXTENZA® marketing efforts.

“I am thrilled to join Ocular Therapeutix at such a pivotal moment in the Company’s life cycle,” commented David Robinson, Global Chief Commercial Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “My experience leading the launch of EYLEA showed me firsthand how meaningful innovation, coupled with disciplined execution, can reshape treatment paradigms and create entirely new standards of care. I see similar potential with AXPAXLI, a product candidate with global potential and expansive opportunities, beginning with wet AMD and diabetic retinal disease – where registrational programs are well underway – and ultimately extending to other retinal vascular diseases. AXPAXLI represents one of the rare product profiles that has the capability to deliver value across the retina ecosystem: improving patient outcomes, simplifying practice logistics for providers, and offering a more efficient and predictable profile for payors. Upon approval, I look forward to bringing this important therapy to patients around the world.”

Mr. Robinson is a seasoned biopharmaceutical commercial executive with extensive end-to-end launch expertise spanning strategic launch planning and execution, global market access, reimbursement, building and motivating commercial teams, and spearheading effective sales and marketing programs for groundbreaking therapies in ophthalmology, as well as oncology and HIV.

Prior to joining Ocular, Mr. Robinson served as Chief Marketing Officer, Global Ophthalmology at Merck, where he was responsible for the global launch plan of two new product candidates following Merck’s acquisition of EyeBio.

Mr. Robinson’s experience at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. serves as the cornerstone of his expertise in ophthalmology. Through his roles as Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Vice President Sales, Field Access and Reimbursement, he successfully developed and executed the strategic plan to launch Regeneron’s first product to market, EYLEA® (aflibercept 2 mg). His strategic leadership was pivotal to the successful buildout of highly performing marketing and field teams, ensuring a robust and seamless market entry.

Prior to joining Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Robinson served as Vice President and General Manager of the Immunology Business Unit at UCB, Inc., where he was responsible for buildout of the commercial infrastructure to support the launch of CIMZIA® for Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis. Before that, Mr. Robinson held commercial roles at MedImmune Inc., GenVec Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline Inc. Mr. Robinson received a B.S. in Business Administration from Appalachian State University, in Boone, North Carolina.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular is currently evaluating next steps for the OTX-TIC program.

Follow the Company on its website, LinkedIn, or X.

DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLI™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

EYLEA® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CIMZIA® is a registered trademark of UCB Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of the Company regarding its future expectations, plans, and prospects; statements regarding the development and regulatory status of the Company’s product candidate AXPAXLI (also known as OTX-TKI), including the Company’s intentions, assuming the data are positive, to submit a new drug application for AXPAXLI based on year one data from the Company’s SOL-1 Phase 3 clinical trial of AXPAXLI for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; statements regarding the commercial potential of AXPAXLI, including in global markets; statements regarding the timing of the availability of data from the SOL-1 trial; statements regarding the commercial potential of AXPAXLI, including in global markets; and other statements containing the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “designed”, “goal”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “position”, “predict”, “project”, “target”, “potential”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “continue”, and similar expressions, all of which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties regarding the initiation, design, timing, conduct and outcomes of ongoing and planned clinical trials, including the Company’s SOL-1 trial, SOL-R trial, and HELIOS-3 trial, and its planned SOL-X trial and HELIOS-2 trial; the risk that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, will not agree with the Company’s interpretation of the written agreements under the Special Protocol Assessments for AXPAXLI, including for the SOL-1 trial and HELIOS-2 trial; uncertainty as to whether the FDA will accept a new drug application for AXPAXLI on the basis of a single pivotal clinical trial, even if SOL-1 data are positive; uncertainty as to the minimum clinical data required to demonstrate the safety of a proposed product candidate such as AXPAXLI, even if the FDA recognizes that only one pivotal clinical trial may be required to demonstrate efficacy; the risk that even though the FDA has agreed with the overall design of the SOL-1 trial, the FDA may not find that the data generated by the trial and submitted by the Company, even if positive, are sufficient to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of AXPAXLI to the degree necessary to support marketing approval for wet age-related macular degeneration; the risk that the FDA might not agree to the Company’s design, protocol, and statistical analysis plan of any of its clinical trials for which the Company has not obtained a Special Protocol Assessment; the risk that the Company and the FDA may not agree on the registrational pathway for any of its product candidates, including AXPAXLI; uncertainty as to whether the Company will be able to timely satisfy the FDA’s other requirements for regulatory approval of AXPAXLI, including the FDA’s Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control’s requirements, even if the Company can satisfy the FDA’s clinical requirements to demonstrate safety and efficacy; uncertainty as to what restrictions, if any, may be imposed on the label for AXPAXLI, if approved, pending the receipt of additional clinical data or otherwise; uncertainty as to whether the data from earlier clinical trials will be predictive of the data of later clinical trials, particularly later clinical trials that have a different design or utilize a different formulation than the earlier trials, whether preliminary or interim data from a clinical trial (including masked safety or masked rescue data from the Company’s SOL-1 trial or SOL-R trial) will be predictive of final data from such trial, or whether data from a clinical trial assessing a product candidate for one indication will be predictive of results in other indications; uncertainty as to the Company’s ability to retain regulatory approval of any product or product candidate that receives regulatory approval; uncertainty as to whether data from the Company’s SOL-X trial will demonstrate clinically meaningful, long-term benefits; uncertainties regarding the potential commercial advantages and/or position of the Company’s product candidates; uncertainty regarding the implementation and impact of most-favored-nation and other reference pricing regimes on the commercial potential of AXPAXLI, especially in markets outside the United States; availability of data from clinical trials and expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; the Company’s scientific approach and general development progress; uncertainties inherent in estimating the Company’s cash runway, future expenses and other financial results, including its ability to fund future operations, including clinical trials; the Company’s existing indebtedness and the ability of the Company’s creditors to accelerate the maturity of such indebtedness upon the occurrence of certain events of default; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in the Company’s quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investors & Media

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Bill Slattery

Vice President, Investor Relations

bslattery@ocutx.com