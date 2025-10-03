Ocugen to Present at Industry and Investor Conferences in October 2025

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that executive leadership will present at the 2025 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, Chardan’s 9th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, and the 2025 Maxim Growth Summit.

“These industry and investor meetings provide an excellent forum to share specifically how Ocugen is advancing toward our goal of three BLAs in the next three years,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. “We are excited to share our contribution toward bringing a new generation of gene therapies to market and engage with potential partners to join us on our journey.”

At Meeting on the Mesa, Abhi Gupta, Executive Vice President, Commercial and Business Development at Ocugen, will present a company update, and Dr. Musunuri will be a featured panelist during the Chardan and Maxim conferences. In addition to these sessions, members of Ocugen’s leadership team will conduct one-on-one meetings to showcase the Company’s business and clinical development strategy.

Details of the presentation and panels are as follows:

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa—hosted by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Company Presentation Date: Monday, October 6, 2025 Time: 4 p.m. MST Location: FLW, Ballroom G, Arizona Biltmore, Phoenix, AZ





Chardan’s 9 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference Panel: In Vivo Gene Therapy: Breaking into Competitive Ophthalmic Indications Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Time: 9:30-10:10 a.m. EDT Location: Reid Salon, 2nd Floor, Lotte Palace Hotel, New York, NY





2025 Maxim Growth Summit Panel: Ophthalmology Panel—A Vision of Innovation Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Time: 3-4 p.m. EDT Location: Hard Rock Hotel, New York, NY

Ocugen is proud to participate in these prestigious events bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and premier institutions to explore the future of medicine and the most impactful ways to deliver innovative therapies to patients.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene editing, Ocugen’s modifier gene therapies address the entire disease—complex diseases that are potentially caused by imbalances in multiple gene networks. Currently we have programs in development for inherited retinal diseases and blindness diseases affecting millions across the globe, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy—late stage dry age-related macular degeneration. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

