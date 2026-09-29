Ocugen to Participate in Upcoming October 2026 Investor and Industry Conferences

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology company developing gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will present at two upcoming investor and industry conferences.

H.C. Wainwright: Biotech on Tap 2026

Location: EY Auditorium, Munich, Germany

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026

Time: 1:45–2:30 p.m. CEST

Format: Panel discussion

Title: Structured Finance Solutions: Royalty, Credit and Other Alternative Financing Options for Life Sciences

Presenter: Session Moderator — Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Ocugen

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa 2026

Location: Arizona Biltmore, Phoenix, AZ

Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Time: 2:15–3:15 p.m. MST

Format: Panel discussion

Title: Navigating the Road to Approval, Commercialization, and the Future of Cell and Gene Therapy

Presenter: Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Ocugen

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology company developing gene therapies for blindness diseases. The Company’s breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical needs across large patient populations through a gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene-editing technologies that target a single gene mutation, Ocugen’s modifier gene therapies are designed to address the underlying disease biology by restoring balance across multiple gene networks. The Company is currently advancing programs for inherited retinal diseases and other causes of blindness that affect millions worldwide, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy, an advanced form of dry age-related macular degeneration. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.



Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investors:

Candice Masse

astr partners

candice.masse@astrpartners.com

Media:

Chris Clark

chris.clark@ocugen.com