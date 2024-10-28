Ocugen Clinical Showcase Highlighting Progress in Retinal Gene Therapy Clinical Trials in New York City on Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Progress on OCU400 Phase 3 liMeliGhT clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and new data from Phase 1/2

Preliminary safety and efficacy update on OCU410 Phase 1/2 ArMaDa clinical trial for geographic atrophy (GA)

Clinical update on OCU410ST Phase 1/2 GARDian clinical trial for Stargardt disease

Featuring patients, investigators and thought leaders

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that it will host an in-person Clinical Showcase on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The event will take place from 10 a.m.-noon ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City.

The event will focus on encouraging updates from Ocugen’s ongoing gene therapy trials, including:

Clinical update on Phase 3 liMeliGhT clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa along with data updates from Phase 1/2 RP and Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA)

Preliminary safety and efficacy data from Phase 1/2 OCU410 ArMaDa clinical trial for GA

Clinical trial progress from Phase 1/2 OCU410ST GARDian study for Stargardt disease



In addition, background on Ocugen’s biologic candidate, OCU200 for diabetic macular edema, will be presented. The Company is planning to initiate the OCU200 Phase I clinical trial this quarter.

Ocugen presenters will include:

Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO & Co-founder

Dr. Huma Qamar, Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Arun Upadhyay, Chief Scientific Officer & Head of R&D

Mike Shine, Senior Vice President, Commercial

Joining the Ocugen team will be study investigators:

Dr. Benjamin Bakall, Director of Clinical Research at Associated Retina Consultants (ARC) and Clinical Assistant Professor at University of Arizona, College of Medicine – Phoenix

Dr. Lejla Vajzovic, Professor of Ophthalmology, Pediatrics, and Biomedical Engineering with Tenure at Duke Eye Center and Duke University School of Medicine

Dr. Syed M. Shah, Vice Chair for Research and Digital Health, Director of Retina Service at Gundersen Health – La Crosse, Wisconsin



The program will conclude with a patient panel representing participants in Ocugen’s ongoing clinical trials.

Advance registration is required and can be done by contacting Tiffany Hamilton at Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, strategy, business plans and objectives for Ocugen’s clinical programs, plans and timelines for the preclinical and clinical development of Ocugen’s product candidates, including the therapeutic potential, clinical benefits and safety thereof, expectations regarding timing, success and data announcements of current ongoing preclinical and clinical trials, the ability to initiate new clinical programs; statements regarding qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits, expectations for ongoing clinical trials, anticipated regulatory filings and anticipated development timelines, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, including, but not limited to, the risks that preliminary, interim and top-line clinical trial results may not be indicative of, and may differ from, final clinical data; that unfavorable new clinical trial data may emerge in ongoing clinical trials or through further analyses of existing clinical trial data; that earlier non-clinical and clinical data and testing of may not be predictive of the results or success of later clinical trials; and that that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments, including by regulatory authorities. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Tiffany Hamilton

Head of Communications

Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com