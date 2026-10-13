Ocubio Announces Official U.S. Launch of the QASED™ Premium Program

All-inclusive QASED™ Premium Program, launched at AAO 2026 in New Orleans

MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2026 -- Ocubio, a regenerative ophthalmology company developing blood-derived biologic therapies for ocular surface disease, announced the official U.S. launch of the QASED™ Premium Program at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, in New Orleans, Oct. 9–12. The QASED™ Premium Program is a comprehensive, prescription-based service designed to simplify patient access to personalized qualified autologous serum eye drops. The program coordinates blood collection, processing, delivery, and dedicated patient support, offering a streamlined experience for patients and prescribing eye care professionals.

Access to autologous serum eye drops, made from a patient's own blood, has been limited by complex logistics, variability and a cumbersome patient experience. The QASED™ program was designed and built to remove those barriers. The launch makes the full QASED™ Premium Program available nationwide.

What sets QASED™ apart

• Personalized. Made from each patient's own blood, QASED™ closely mirrors the composition of natural tears, including growth factors and proteins naturally present in the tear film. Concentration and treatment duration are tailored to each patient by the prescribing eye care professional.

• Optimized. The QASED™ Premium Program incorporates standardized procedures for blood collection, processing, and delivery, designed to support consistency and quality throughout the patient experience. QASED™ was developed by ocular surface specialists and is manufactured in an FDA-registered facility.

• Convenient. QASED™ autologous serum eye drops have been validated for up to seven days of room-temperature use under specified conditions, providing patients with greater flexibility in their daily routines. QASED™ ships as a six-month supply with two blood draws per year, and QASED™+ as a three-month supply with four. Draws are available in person or through mobile phlebotomy through Ocubio's national laboratory partners, Quest Diagnostics and ExamOne.

• Simple. A dedicated Patient Concierge supports every patient from start to finish, coordinating scheduling, blood draws, delivery and follow-up.

The QASED™ Premium Program

The subscription program bundles everything a patient needs: blood collection, processing, cold-chain delivery, room temperature usage, and support. Patients can pay monthly, quarterly or semiannually. The program also includes a financial assistance program for eligible patients and a customer experience concierge-level team.

“Physicians have used autologous serum eye drops for years in their most difficult ocular surface patients. The problem has been getting it to them consistently, reliably and in a user-friendly fashion,” said Alfonso L. Sabater, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Vision Officer of Ocubio. “The QASED™ Premium Program is meant to enhance this experience for prescribers and patients.”

“This launch marks Ocubio's transition to a national commercial platform,” said Francisco Ballester, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ocubio. “QASED™ provides a growing, recurring subscription revenue stream today, while OB-1, our investigational allogeneic biologic, represents a significantly larger market opportunity. Designed to harness the regenerative potential of platelet-derived biologics, OB-1 is being developed as a potentially best-in-class therapy for dry eye disease and other ocular surface conditions.”

About Ocubio

Ocubio is a regenerative ophthalmology company developing blood-derived biologics for ocular surface disease, including investigational regenerative therapies. Its commercial program, QASED™, is available to patients nationwide by prescription. Its lead clinical program, OB1, is an investigational enriched allogeneic platelet lysate ophthalmic solution being developed toward a pivotal Phase 2/3 trial. In 2026, Ocubio successfully completed REGENERATE-1, its first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study of OB1, marking an exciting milestone in the company’s mission to advance regenerative therapies for ocular surface disease. Ocubio was founded by Alfonso L. Sabater, MD, PhD; Francisco Ballester; David Murray; and Victor Perez, MD. Learn more at ocubio.com.

Important Information

The QASED™ Premium Program is a prescription-based service that facilitates access to patient-specific autologous serum eye drops, including blood collection, processing, delivery, and patient support. Autologous serum eye drops are prepared from each patient’s own blood for individual use as prescribed by a licensed eye care professional. These preparations are not FDA-approved, and the QASED™ Premium Program does not represent an FDA-approved therapy. Treatment decisions, including patient eligibility and prescribed concentration, remain the responsibility of the prescribing healthcare professional. OB1 is investigational and has not been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the commercial rollout of QASED™, the timing of regulatory interactions and clinical trials for OB1, and the potential of Ocubio's development programs. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Ocubio undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Francisco Ballester, Chief Executive Officer, Ocubio – contact@ocubio.com