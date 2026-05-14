Nyra Medical to Highlight First-in-Human Clinical Insights Through Three Presentations at EuroPCR

ATLANTA, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nyra Medical, a leading innovator in structural heart therapies, today announced its participation in the upcoming EuroPCR meeting, where the company will be featured in three key presentations underscoring continued its growing clinical validation, physician adoption and strategic execution.

The company's presence will include two physician-led presentations showcasing emerging clinical experience with the CARLEN™ System, as well as a strategic executive presentation by Lori Chmura, Chief Executive Officer, focused on key lessons learned from the company's First-in-Human (FIH) Study. This session, sponsored by Clinical Accelerator, underscores the broader industry relevance of Nyra Medical's clinical development journey and its role in shaping best practices for early-stage innovation.

Featured Presentations Include:

First-in-Human Experience with the CARLEN System to Treat Functional Mitral Regurgitation – Presented by Susheel Kodali, M.D., Director of Structural Heart & Valve Center, New York-Presbyterian Medical Center; Avanessians Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, on 18 May 2026.







Early Experience From the First-in-Human Study of a Novel Transcatheter Leaflet Augmentation Device for Functional Mitral Regurgitation – Presented by Lori Chmura, Chief Executive Office, Nyra Medical, on 20 May 2026, sponsored by Clinical Accelerator







Early Human Feasibility Experience with the CARLEN System to Treat Functional Mitral Regurgitation - Presented by Azeem Latib, M.D., Director of Interventional Cardiology and Structural Heart, Montefiore Medical Center, on 21 May 2026.

Together, these presentations represent a significant milestone in Nyra Medical's evolution as it continues to build scientific credibility, deepen physician engagement, and position itself for accelerated growth.

"Our participation at EuroPCR reflects the significant momentum we are building across clinical evidence generation, physician partnerships, and strategic growth," said Lori Chmura, Chief Executive Officer of Nyra Medical. "Sharing lessons from our First-in-Human experience reinforces both the strength of our clinical program and the broader relevance of our development strategy as we continue to advance toward larger-scale clinical and commercial milestones."

Participation in well respected medical conferences like EuroPCR signifies a meaningful validation point for the company's clinical trajectory and reinforces its positioning as a differentiated opportunity within the medtech innovation landscape.

About Nyra Medical

Nyra Medical is a privately held medical device company redefining transcatheter repair for functional mitral regurgitation with the CARLEN™ System. The CARLEN System is an investigational device designed as a single-leaflet implant that restores coaptation while preserving the valve's natural motion and orifice area. Visit nyramedical.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the development of Nyra Medical's products, their potential benefits and attributes, and the company's expectations regarding its prospects. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Nyra Medical undertakes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change.

CARLEN™ is a trademark of Nyra Medical

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Nyra Medical



Suzanne Wallace



Email: info@nyra-medical.com

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SOURCE Nyra Medical, Inc