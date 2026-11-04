Nxera Pharma Revises Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year Ending 31 December 2026

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 4 November 2026 – Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (“Nxera” or the “Company”) today announces that it has revised its consolidated financial forecast for the year ending 31 December 2026, previously announced on 13 February 2026, as set out below.

1. Revision of forecast of full-year consolidated financial results for fiscal 2026

(January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026)

(Millions of yen)

Net sales Core Operating

income Operating

income Previous forecast (A) 33,800-48,800 7,800-22,800 700-15,700 Revised forecast (B) 48,800 22,800 15,700 Change (B-A) - - - Change (%) - - - Reference: Results for fiscal 2025 29,615 (352) (8,462)

2. Reason for the revision

Nxera Pharma UK Ltd, a subsidiary of the Company, has today entered into an exclusive global license agreement with AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie”) for Nxera’s EP4 agonist program, including NXE0033744, a novel small-molecule EP4 receptor agonist discovered by Nxera. Under the agreement, Nxera will receive an upfront payment of US$100 million.

Assuming the transaction is completed by 31 December 2026, and subject to agreement with the Group’s auditors, the upfront payment is expected to be recognized as revenue in the fourth quarter of the year ending 31 December 2026. The revised forecast assumes revenue of JPY15,780 million from the US$100 million upfront payment, using an assumed exchange rate of JPY157.8 per US dollar.

The upper end of the Company’s previous financial forecast included an estimated upfront payment from a significant new partnering transaction. The Company has now reflected the amount of the upfront payment under the agreement and the assumed exchange rate, and revised the forecasts previously presented as ranges to specified point estimates. As a result, the Company expects revenue of JPY48,800 million, core operating profit of JPY22,800 million and operating profit of JPY15,700 million for the year ending 31 December 2026.

The transaction is subject to customary antitrust clearances, including clearance under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. The revised forecast assumes that the transaction will be completed by 31 December 2026 and that the accounting treatment of the upfront payment will be agreed with the Group’s auditors. Nxera will make a further announcement promptly if there is any material change to these assumptions or any other matter requiring disclosure.

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About Nxera Pharma

Nxera Pharma is a technology powered biopharma company in pursuit of new specialty medicines to improve the lives of patients with unmet needs in Japan and globally. The Company has built an agile, new-generation commercial business in Japan to develop and commercialize innovative medicines, including several launched products, to address this high-value, large and growing market and those in the broader APAC region. In addition, the Company is advancing an extensive pipeline internally and in partnership with leading pharma and biotech companies powered by its unique NxWave™ GPCR structure-based drug discovery platform. Nxera Pharma operates at key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea) and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565).

For more information, please visit www.nxera.life

LinkedIn: @NxeraPharma | X: @NxeraPharma | YouTube: @NxeraPharma

Enquiries:

Nxera – Media and Investor Relations

Shinya Tsuzuki, VP, Head of Investor Relations

+81 (0)3 5962 5718 | +44 (0)1223 949390 |IR@Nxera.life

MEDiSTRAVA (for International Media)

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Erica Hollingsworth

+44 (0)203 928 6900 | Nxera@medistrava.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development, and commercialization of products. Various risks may cause Nxera Pharma Group’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programs; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialize products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialization activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.