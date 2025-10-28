Nuvectis Pharma Provides Poster Presentation Highlights for NXP900 from the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Fort Lee, NJ, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today provided highlights for NXP900 poster presentations that took place last week at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Boston, MA.

Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis, commented, “The results from the Phase1a dose escalation and clinical drug-drug interaction studies are important building blocks in NXP900’s clinical development journey to hopefully become a best-in-class SRC/YES1 inhibitor with broad clinical applications.” Mr. Bentsur continued, “The safety profile from the Phase 1a, and, importantly, the deep and sustained pharmacodynamic response in clinically relevant doses, provide a strong proof of mechanism consistent with the early research work that demonstrated NXP900’s unique mechanism of action and target selectivity. Moreover, the preclinical data presented at the conference further solidifies the rationale for the biomarker patient selection strategy being implemented in the Phase 1b program.” Mr. Bentsur concluded,” With the single agent portion of the Phase 1b program now underway, we look forward to the initiation of the combination portion in the near term and start providing clinical data updates as the program proceeds.”

NXP900 Clinical Safety, PKPD and CYP450 Interactions ( Link to Poster )

In 33 patients with advanced cancers, the safety of NXP900 administered once daily at doses ranging from 20 to 300 mg/day was acceptable, with diarrhea, fatigue and nausea being the most common adverse events, mostly reported as Grade 1-2.

XP900 elicited a robust pharmacodynamic response at doses ≥150 mg/day.

In a clinical drug-drug interaction study in healthy volunteers NXP900 did not induce the activity of key CYP450 enzymes, a key consideration for the combination strategy.

A phase 1b study of NXP900 as monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors with YES1, FAT1, NF2 and other genomic alterations is ongoing (NCT05873686).

NXP900 Inhibits Tumor Growth in FAT1-mutated Xenograft Models ( Link to Poster )

NXP900 inhibits YAP1 nuclear localization and cell proliferation at low nM concentration in FAT1-mutated squamous carcinoma cells.

NXP900 inhibits tumor growth in FAT1-mutated squamous xenograft models.

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company’s lead program, NXP900, is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC Family of Kinases (SFK), including SRC and YES1. Its unique mechanism of action enables inhibition of both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase, providing comprehensive shutdown of the signaling pathway. NXP900 has completed a Phase 1a dose escalation study and is being evaluated in a Phase 1b program. The Company is also considering next steps for NXP800, an oral small molecule GCN2 activator that has demonstrated anti-cancer activity in recurrent, platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian cancer. For additional information about Nuvectis Pharma please visit: https://nuvectis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate”, "believe”, "contemplate”, "could”, "estimate”, "expect”, "intend”, "seek”, "may”, "might”, "plan”, "potential”, "predict”, "project”, "target”, "aim”, "should”, "will”, "would”, or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.'s current expectations and interpretations of data and information available, including but not limited to the expected impact of the new Board appointment, preclinical and clinical safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and efficacy data generated to date for NXP900 and the timing and data expectations for the NXP900 Phase 1b study. The outcomes of the events described in these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, assumptions, market and other conditions, and other factors that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties may also be subject to market and other conditions and described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Q2 2025 Form 10-Q and our other public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, these risks are not exhaustive and new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact

Ron Bentsur

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

rbentsur@nuvectis.com

Media Relations Contact

Kevin Gardner

LifeSci Advisors

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

