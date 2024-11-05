Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Clinical data update from the NXP800 Phase 1b study expected this month; NXP800 granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of ARID1a-deficient ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancers

NXP900 Phase 1a dose escalation study progressing as planned, 4 escalation cohorts completed with no DLTs, dose escalation continues

FORT LEE, N.J., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) (“Nuvectis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 and provided an update on recent business progress.

Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis, commented, “In the third quarter we continued to advance the development programs of NXP800 and NXP900. For NXP800, we anticipate the upcoming clinical data update from the Phase 1b study in platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian cancer this month. In addition, we obtained a second Orphan Drug Designation for NXP800 from the FDA, for the treatment of ARID1a-deficient ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancers.” Mr. Bentsur continued, “For NXP900, we have cleared 4 cohorts in the dose escalation Phase 1 study so far with no reports of dose limiting toxicities, and the dose escalation continues. In parallel, we are solidifying our plans for the next stage of development with both single agent and combination approaches to unlock the full therapeutic potential of NXP900, especially in non-small cell lung cancer in combination with currently approved targeted therapies to overcome acquired resistance to such therapies”. Mr. Bentsur concluded, “Finally, we continue to be responsible and efficient with our financial resources and believe that our current cash position will allow us to meet important milestones for both clinical programs and provide working capital well into 2026.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $17.2 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $19.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease of approximately $2.0 million was primarily a result of the operating expenses for the quarter, partially offset by the utilization of the at-the-market facility.

The Company’s net loss was $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $5.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024, included $1.2 million in non-cash expenses related to stock-based compensation, and $0.5 million in one-time development costs in connection with NXP800 and NXP900.

Research and development expenses were $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $4.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

General and administrative expenses were $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two clinical-stage drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is an oral small molecule GCN2 activator currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment for platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma and in an Investigator-sponsored clinical trial for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation to the NXP800 development program in platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma and ARID1a-deficient ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancers. NXP900 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC Family of Kinases (SFK), including SRC and YES1. NXP900 has a unique mechanism of action in that it inhibits both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase thereby providing complete shutdown of the signaling pathway. NXP900 is currently in a Phase 1a dose escalation study.

NUVECTIS PHARMA, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(USD in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,169 $ 19,126 Other current assets 138 59 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 17,307 19,185 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,307 $ 19,185 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payables $ 2,261 $ 2,771 Accrued liabilities 282 415 Employee compensation and benefits 3,773 3,798 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 6,316 6,984 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,316 6,984 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common Shares, $0.00001 par value – 60,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, 18,572,633, and 17,418,886 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively * * Additional paid in capital 77,988 66,446 Accumulated deficit (66,997 ) (54,245 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 10,991 12,201 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 17,307 $ 19,185 * Represents an amount lower than $1 USD.