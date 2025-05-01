SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nuvation Bio to Present at The Citizens Life Sciences Conference

May 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global oncology company tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment, today announced that Philippe Sauvage, Chief Financial Officer of Nuvation Bio, will participate in a fireside chat at The Citizens Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Nuvation Bio website at https://investors.nuvationbio.com/investors/. An archived recording will be available for 90 days following each event.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment by developing therapies that create a profound, positive impact on patients’ lives. Our diverse pipeline includes taletrectinib, a next-generation ROS1 inhibitor; safusidenib, a brain-penetrant IDH1 inhibitor; NUV-1511, an innovative drug-drug conjugate (DDC) designed for targeted cancer treatment; and NUV-868, a BD2-selective BET inhibitor.

Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world’s leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.nuvationbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X (@nuvationbioinc).


Contacts

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact:
ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact:
media@nuvationbio.com

Events New York
Nuvation Bio
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Marengo, BriaCell, Present Promising Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Illustration of employee replacement concept with one employee leaving and another trying to get a job
Layoffs
Q1 Biopharma Layoffs Hit California, Massachusetts Hard
April 17, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
March 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie