Nuvation Bio to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology, today announced that David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. PT in San Francisco, California.





A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Nuvation Bio website at https://investors.nuvationbio.com/investors/. An archived recording will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a global biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel product candidates. Nuvation Bio’s programs include taletrectinib (ROS1), safusidenib (mIDH1), NUV-1511 (DDC), and NUV-868 (BET). Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world’s leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (@nuvationbioinc).

Contacts



Nuvation Bio Investor Contact:

ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact:

media@nuvationbio.com