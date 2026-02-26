SUBSCRIBE
Nuvation Bio to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 26, 2026 | 
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment, today announced that David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio, and Philippe Sauvage, Chief Financial Officer of Nuvation Bio, will participate in four upcoming investor conferences, including fireside chats at two conferences.

The management team will participate in fireside chats and one-on-one meetings at the following conferences:

  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference – fireside chat on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET in Boston, MA



  • The Citizens Life Sciences Conference – fireside chat on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 8:25 a.m. ET in Miami, FL

The management team will participate in one-on-one meetings only at the following conferences:

  • UBS Biotech Summit Miami: Catalyst for Change on Monday, March 9, 2026, in Miami, FL



  • Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Miami, FL

Live webcasts of each fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Nuvation Bio website. An archived recording will be available for 90 days following each event.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment with the goal of developing therapies that create a profound, positive impact on patients' lives. Our diverse pipeline includes taletrectinib (IBTROZI ®), a next-generation ROS1 inhibitor; safusidenib, a brain-penetrant IDH1 inhibitor; NUV-868, a BD2-selective BET inhibitor; and an innovative drug-drug conjugate (DDC) program.

Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.nuvationbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X (@nuvationbioinc).

Media and Investor Contacts

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact

JR DeVita

ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact

Kaitlyn Nealy

media@nuvationbio.com

