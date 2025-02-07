Nusano to Present at Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, today announced the company’s CFO Pushkar Bedekar will present at Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The presentation will highlight Nusano’s 2025 commercialization plans and provide an overview of how the company will leverage its proprietary technologies to make new supplies of rare and hard-to-produce radioisotopes available for medical and commercial markets.

WHO: Nusano CFO Pushkar Bedekar

WHAT: Company Presentation

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025

1:20 – 1:50 PM Eastern

WHERE: Virtual Event – Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference



To listen to the webcast, please contact your representative at Oppenheimer and request a link.

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company’s proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano’s breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit nusano.com.

