SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nusano to Present at Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, today announced the company’s CFO Pushkar Bedekar will present at Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The presentation will highlight Nusano’s 2025 commercialization plans and provide an overview of how the company will leverage its proprietary technologies to make new supplies of rare and hard-to-produce radioisotopes available for medical and commercial markets.

WHO:Nusano CFO Pushkar Bedekar
WHAT:Company Presentation
WHEN:Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025
1:20 – 1:50 PM Eastern
WHERE:Virtual Event – Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

To listen to the webcast, please contact your representative at Oppenheimer and request a link.

About Nusano
Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company’s proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano’s breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit nusano.com.

Contacts:

Utah Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac