Nurix Therapeutics Announces Webcast To Review New Data from Its Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BTK Degrader NX-5948 Presented at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the company will host a live webcast to review new clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of its Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader program NX-5948, and provide a corporate update, at 8:15 p.m. PT (11:15 p.m. ET) on Monday, December 9, 2024.

The webcast will feature a presentation by guest speaker and clinical study investigator Nirav N. Shah, M.D., M.S.H.P., Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology at the Medical College of Wisconsin, who will present clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1a/1b trial of NX-5948 in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., Nurix’s president and chief executive officer, Paula G. O’Connor, M.D., Nurix’s chief medical officer, and Gwenn M. Hansen, Ph.D., Nurix’s chief scientific officer, will outline Nurix’s clinical development strategy for NX-5948 in both oncology and autoimmune indications and provide an overview of Nurix’s other clinical stage programs.

Webcast details

Date and time: Monday, December 9, 2024, 8:15 p.m. PT (11:15 p.m. ET)

Access Details: The live webcast and subsequent archived replay will be available in the Investors section of the Nurix website under Events and Presentations.

About NX-5948

NX-5948 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, brain penetrant, small molecule degrader of BTK. NX-5948 is designed to specifically eliminate BTK, a key growth signaling protein in B cells, through degradation by the ubiquitin proteasome system of the cell. NX-5948 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Nurix has previously reported that NX-5948 is highly potent against a range of tumor cell lines that are resistant to current BTK inhibitor therapies, an important consideration in heavily pretreated CLL/SLL patient populations. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trial can be accessed at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05131022).

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative small molecules and antibody therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform, to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When or if used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Nurix, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect Nurix’s expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the planned timing for the provision of updates and findings from Nurix’s clinical trials. Forward-looking statements reflect Nurix’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of Nurix’s business, its preclinical and clinical results, future conditions and other factors Nurix believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Although Nurix believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Nurix can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause Nurix’s actual activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) the timing and results of Nurix’s clinical trials; (ii) the impact of macroeconomic conditions and global events on Nurix’s business, clinical trials and financial condition; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2024, and other SEC filings. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Nurix on its website or otherwise. Nurix disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

